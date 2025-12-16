Tickets to Tracy Morgan And Terry Fator on Sale at BergenPAC

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

bergenPAC will present two new shows. Tracy Morgan on Saturday, April 19, 2026 at 8 p.m.; Terry Fator – Pure Imagination: Once Upon a Voice on Sunday, April 19, 2026 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 18, 2026 at 8 p.m.

$51-$55-$61-$65

Tracy Morgan is one of the most well-respected comedians and actors in his field. Morgan stars in the half-hour comedy series CRUTCH, set in the world of CBS' hit comedy The Neighborhood. The series centers on Francois “Frank” Crutchfield (Morgan) – or “Crutch” to those that know him well – a Harlem widower whose empty nest plans are put on hold after his millennial son and free-spirited daughter move back home.

Terry Fator – Pure Imagination: Once Upon a Voice

Sunday, April 19, 2026 at 8 p.m.

$59-79-$99-$129

Legendary Las Vegas headliner Terry Fator has created a new road show to kick off his new tour. Pure Imagination: Once Upon a Voice is a 90-minute spectacular, featuring the incredible impressions, comedy and ventriloquism that has made Terry and his characters a must see show for fans across the nation.

