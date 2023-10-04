NJPAC Social Justice Series To Celebrate 50 Years Of Hip Hop With Chuck D, Dr. Mc. Debbie D, and Grandmixer DXT

The panel will be moderated by Bill Stephney, multi-instrumental musician and former chief executive of Def Jam Records, SOUL Records and Stepsun Music.

By: Oct. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Photo 1 Video: Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada
Disney Princess – The Concert to Return in 2024 With Anneliese van der Pol, Syndee Winte Photo 2 Disney Princess - The Concert to Return in 2024
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 3 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Review: THE PIANIST at George Street Playhouse is a Compelling Must-See Photo 4 Review: THE PIANIST at George Street Playhouse is a Compelling Must-See

NJPAC Social Justice Series To Celebrate 50 Years Of Hip Hop With Chuck D, Dr. Mc. Debbie D, and Grandmixer DXT

As part of the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC's)  Social Justice Learning Series, guests from everywhere are welcome to join in for a FREE  Zoom conversation with Public Enemy's Chuck D, Dr. Mc. Debbie D, Grandmixer Dxt, and moderator Music Executive Bill Stephney as they discuss Hip Hop's First Five Decades taking place on Monday, October 16th at 7 p.m. This event is FREE; participants must register in advance by visiting Click Here or clicking this link Register Here

From its modest origins at a house party in the Bronx, hip-hop has become a global phenom and the most popular music genre in the U.S. Fifty years after its creation; hip-hop maintains its outsize influence on pop culture, including fashion, art, jewelry, social movements, and dance.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, join us for a fascinating conversation with icons and influencers. The documentary From Scratch: The Birth of Hip Hop is the springboard for this discussion. Panelists will discuss the genre's staying power and how the musical and dance form has evolved over the decades. What can fans expect in the next 50 years of hip hop?
 
How to participate:

  1. Register here.
  2. Watch From Scratch: The Birth of Hip Hop in advance at home.
  3. Join us for a virtual conversation on Mon, Oct 16, at 7PM.

The panel will be moderated by Bill Stephney, multi-instrumental musician and former chief executive of Def Jam Records, SOUL Records and Stepsun Music. He is also a documentary film producer, executive committee member for the Smithsonian Anthology of Hip Hop and Rap and adjunct instructor at NYU.

Panelists include:

Chuck D, solo artist, digital entertainment pioneer and leader of the ground-breaking hip hop group Public Enemy

Dr. MC Debbie D, hip hop's first female emcee soloist, recording artist

NJPAC Teaching Artist GrandMixer DXT, musician, producer, songwriter, deejay and recipient in 2023 of the Hip-Hop Innovator Award
 
This event was made possible by the Generous support provided by ADP, official Community Engagement Partner of NJPAC Social Justice Learning Series: A Style Nobody Can Deal With: Hip Hop, Black Aesthetics, and the Arts is part of NJPAC's Colton Institute for Training and Research in the Arts.

Support for NJPAC Professional Development provided, in part, by BD, Kennedy Center Partners in Education, Merck Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, Panasonic Foundation, PNC, Prudential Foundation, Richmond County Savings Foundation, Santander, TD Charitable Foundation, Turrell Fund, Victoria Foundation and Wolf Trap




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Tower Of Powers 55th Anniversary Tour Comes To MPAC, November 5 Photo
Tower Of Power's 55th Anniversary Tour Comes To MPAC, November 5

Tower of Power, known for their iconic horn-led funk and soul sound, is celebrating 55 years of touring and comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center on Sunday, November 5.

2
Irish Super Group Celtic Thunder Returns to MPAC, November 10 Photo
Irish Super Group Celtic Thunder Returns to MPAC, November 10

PBS darlings Celtic Thunder will play Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown on Friday, November 10.

3
State Theatre New Jersey Presents SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE LIVE IN CONCERT Photo
State Theatre New Jersey Presents SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE LIVE IN CONCERT

State Theatre New Jersey presents Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert on 10/13/23. Experience the beloved film with a live orchestra performing the score. Don't miss this thrilling event!

4
Art House Productions Reveals 2023-2024 Cohort of its INKubator Program Photo
Art House Productions Reveals 2023-2024 Cohort of its INKubator Program

Art House Productions has announced the 2023-2024 cohort of its INKubator Program. INKubator is a year-long generative process for a select group of 6 playwrights in residence at Art House Productions. Learn more about the playwrights here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Preview Songs from Paper Mill's 2023/2024 Season with New Voices Concert Video
Preview Songs from Paper Mill's 2023/2024 Season with New Voices Concert
Exclusive Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix Video
Exclusive Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bulrusher
McCarter Theatre Center (9/13-10/07)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dogfight
Main Street Theatre Company (10/07-10/15)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Handel's Messiah
Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark (12/17-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica”
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/19-5/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (2/22-2/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica”
Mayo Performing Arts Center (5/16-5/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The American Dream
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (1/20-1/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Discover Beethoven's Eroica
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/18-5/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The American Dream
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (1/18-1/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Story: The Musical
Surflight Theatre (12/02-12/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You