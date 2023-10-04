NJPAC Social Justice Series To Celebrate 50 Years Of Hip Hop With Chuck D, Dr. Mc. Debbie D, and Grandmixer DXT

As part of the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC's) Social Justice Learning Series, guests from everywhere are welcome to join in for a FREE Zoom conversation with Public Enemy's Chuck D, Dr. Mc. Debbie D, Grandmixer Dxt, and moderator Music Executive Bill Stephney as they discuss Hip Hop's First Five Decades taking place on Monday, October 16th at 7 p.m. This event is FREE; participants must register in advance by visiting Click Here or clicking this link Register Here



From its modest origins at a house party in the Bronx, hip-hop has become a global phenom and the most popular music genre in the U.S. Fifty years after its creation; hip-hop maintains its outsize influence on pop culture, including fashion, art, jewelry, social movements, and dance.



In celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, join us for a fascinating conversation with icons and influencers. The documentary From Scratch: The Birth of Hip Hop is the springboard for this discussion. Panelists will discuss the genre's staying power and how the musical and dance form has evolved over the decades. What can fans expect in the next 50 years of hip hop?



How to participate:

Register here. Watch From Scratch: The Birth of Hip Hop in advance at home. Join us for a virtual conversation on Mon, Oct 16, at 7PM.

The panel will be moderated by Bill Stephney, multi-instrumental musician and former chief executive of Def Jam Records, SOUL Records and Stepsun Music. He is also a documentary film producer, executive committee member for the Smithsonian Anthology of Hip Hop and Rap and adjunct instructor at NYU.

Panelists include:



Chuck D, solo artist, digital entertainment pioneer and leader of the ground-breaking hip hop group Public Enemy



Dr. MC Debbie D, hip hop's first female emcee soloist, recording artist

NJPAC Teaching Artist GrandMixer DXT, musician, producer, songwriter, deejay and recipient in 2023 of the Hip-Hop Innovator Award



This event was made possible by the Generous support provided by ADP, official Community Engagement Partner of NJPAC Social Justice Learning Series: A Style Nobody Can Deal With: Hip Hop, Black Aesthetics, and the Arts is part of NJPAC's Colton Institute for Training and Research in the Arts.



Support for NJPAC Professional Development provided, in part, by BD, Kennedy Center Partners in Education, Merck Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, Panasonic Foundation, PNC, Prudential Foundation, Richmond County Savings Foundation, Santander, TD Charitable Foundation, Turrell Fund, Victoria Foundation and Wolf Trap