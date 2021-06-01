NJPAC Presents HAVASI Hungarian Pianist with Classical Roots and Rock & Roll Flair

New Jersey Performing Arts Center presents Havasi on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 8:00 p.m.

Havasi is a contemporary Hungarian pianist with classical roots and rock star flair. His original compositions have reached millions of devoted listeners worldwide on YouTube, and his sensational live concerts draw sold-out crowds in stadiums and arenas across Europe.

Now's your chance to experience the passion of a live Havasi show for yourself. You'll be mesmerized by his deeply personal songs, his charismatic performance, and his stellar musicianship.