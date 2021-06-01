Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NJPAC Presents HAVASI Hungarian Pianist with Classical Roots and Rock & Roll Flair

Havasi's sensational live concerts draw sold-out crowds in stadiums and arenas across Europe.

Jun. 1, 2021  

New Jersey Performing Arts Center presents Havasi on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 8:00 p.m.

Havasi is a contemporary Hungarian pianist with classical roots and rock star flair. His original compositions have reached millions of devoted listeners worldwide on YouTube, and his sensational live concerts draw sold-out crowds in stadiums and arenas across Europe.

Now's your chance to experience the passion of a live Havasi show for yourself. You'll be mesmerized by his deeply personal songs, his charismatic performance, and his stellar musicianship.

To See Havasi live please reserve your ticket at Ticket Link NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.


