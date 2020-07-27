Music Mountain Theatre Presents BROADWAY MILLENNIALS Live Streamed Concert

Music Mountain Theatre presents Broadway Millennials. When Covid-19 struck, many people were left without work. This included tons of young performers who had jobs lined up at theatres across the country. One silver lining is, now they are free to perform for you. This concert will be comprised of some of our past students who are now in, or have since graduated from college and have no outlet for their amazing talents. Singing Broadway style music, both classic and contemporary, this will not only be a reunion of sorts, but a great afternoon of singing.

All concerts will be performed live without in house audience, and broadcast out onto Vimeo for you to view. We at MMT take the safety of our performers, patrons, and staff very seriously and we are taking great measures to ensure a sanitized & healthy environment with the hopes that one day soon we will be able to welcome you back to our theatre and provide you with the entertainment, education and enrichment we are all missing so dearly. So please join us for a 2020 Summer concert series and thank you for your continued support.

The concert will be presented on Saturday August 1st at 3:00 PM. Tickets are $25 per household. You will receive viewing information the day of the event. To order tickets, see the list of upcoming concerts or for more information, visit our website at www.musicmountaintheatre.org or call 609 397 3337.

