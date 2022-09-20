Music Mountain Theatre Adds Special Events Including 5th Anniversary Celebration & More!

As the 2022 season of Main Stage performances, young audience series productions, and Theatre School session continues, Music Mountain Theatre is also offering additional special events to enjoy this fall!

Join them on October 7th as they celebrate the 5th Anniversary of Music Mountain Theatre! The red carpet will be rolled out for guests to arrive at 6:30 for photos, enjoy an hors d'oeuvres reception and pre-show drinks before heading into the stage for the 8:00 PM performance of Thoroughly Modern Millie! The celebration will continue with cake immediately following the show. Tickets for this special evening of celebration are $50 and must be purchased in advance. Happy 5th, MMT! (Permit #99432)

Let's do the time warp again! The Rocky Horror Show returns to MMT in October for two performances only! The Rocky Horror Show will be presented on Friday, October 28 at 8 PM and Saturday and October 29 at midnight! Our production pays homage to this cult classic in all its raucous interactive glory! Tickets are $25 and available for purchase now!

This Sunday, September 25 at 7PM, join Sally and Ian Bethmann for an evening of Broadway favorites! The pair recently appeared in "The Sound Of Music" at MMT and are excited to be back on stage again. Sally has been performing in the area since age 10 with some of her favorite roles including Maria in The Sound Of Music and Philia in Funny Thing...Forum. Ian completed his masters in vocal performance from Temple University. Some of his favorite roles have been Dulcamara" from Donizetti's L'elisir d'amore, and Count Almaviva" in Le nozze di Figaro. Sally and Ian are very excited to share some of their favorite songs with you during this special concert event. Tickets are $20.

Tickets for Music Mountain Theatre productions, young audience series performances, and special events can be purchased in-person at the theatre's box office, by calling the box office at 609-397-3337 or online at www.musicmountaintheatre.org

Music Mountain Theatre has remained committed to its mission of enriching, educating, and entertaining the community through the appreciation of the arts during this difficult time. The Theatre strives to provide a safe environment for all with rigorous cleaning procedures and the installation of state-of-the-art air scrubbers to increase indoor air quality and reduce contaminants.

Music Mountain Theatre is located at 1483 NJ-179 in Lambertville, New Jersey.