Morris Arts' 41st Annual Giralda Music & Arts Festival to Feature New Jersey Symphony

The 41st annual Giralda Music & Arts Festival will take place on Saturday, June 21 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Giralda Farms.
The 41st annual Giralda Music & Arts Festival will take place on Saturday, June 21 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Giralda Farms in Madison, New Jersey. The event, organized by Morris Arts, features a performance by the New Jersey Symphony, an opening set by Grammy-winning guitarist Hernan Romero, an art show and sale, food vendors, and family activities.
The festival, held rain or shine, is a longstanding community event intended to welcome guests of all ages. This year’s festivities include interactive programming for children, food trucks, live music, and recognition of local student artists.
3:00 p.m. – Gates open
Guests can explore the visual art sale, enjoy picnicking and food trucks, and participate in family-friendly activities including:
Bubble play with OMG Bubbles
Soccer led by Cabras Football Club
An art workshop with curator and artist Caitlin Lodato
An instrument “petting zoo” hosted by Lakeland Youth Symphony
4:00 p.m. – Performance by Hernan Romero
Known for his Latin and flamenco-inspired guitar work, Romero brings a globally influenced set of original compositions.
6:00 p.m. – New Jersey Symphony concert, conducted by Gregory D. McDaniel
The evening program includes a mix of classical and contemporary selections:
Program:
W.A. Mozart – Overture to The Magic Flute
Florence Price – “Silk Hat and a Walking Cane” from Dances in the Canebrakes
Béla Bartók – Romanian Folk Dances
Gioachino Rossini – Overture to William Tell
Richard Rodgers – Carousel Waltz
Duke Ellington / arr. Custer – Duke Ellington!
Various Composers / arr. Ricketts – Satchmo!
Stephen Schwartz / arr. Ricketts – Highlights from Wicked
Various Composers / arr. Lowden – Armed Forces Salute
The festival will also honor recipients of Morris Arts’ 2025 Coladarci and Ehlers Scholarships:
Matthew Kraut (Montville High School) – Elaine Ehlers Scholarship
Prittha Palkar (Morristown High School) – Eugenie Coladarci Scholarship
Advance Prices:
$25 adults, $4 for children ages 5–12, free for children under 5
Group sales (10+): $20 per adult
Day-of Prices:
$30 adults, $5 for children ages 5–12
Tickets are available online at morrisarts.org or in person at Gary’s Wine and Marketplace in Madison.
Location: Giralda Farms, Madison, NJ (enter via Dodge Drive from Route 124/Madison Ave)
Rain Location: Simon Forum/Baldwin Gymnasium at Drew University (enter via Lancaster Drive)
Weather updates available after 12:00 p.m. day-of at morrisarts.org
The festival is wheelchair accessible. For accommodations, contact Dominique Tornabe at dtornabe@morrisarts.org at least 10 days in advance.
All proceeds support Morris Arts' programming and services for artists, arts education, and the broader community.
Best Musical - Live Standings
Vote Now!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
Videos