Morris Arts' 41st Annual Giralda Music & Arts Festival to Feature New Jersey Symphony

The 41st annual Giralda Music & Arts Festival will take place on Saturday, June 21 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Giralda Farms in Madison, New Jersey. The event, organized by Morris Arts, features a performance by the New Jersey Symphony, an opening set by Grammy-winning guitarist Hernan Romero, an art show and sale, food vendors, and family activities.

The festival, held rain or shine, is a longstanding community event intended to welcome guests of all ages. This year’s festivities include interactive programming for children, food trucks, live music, and recognition of local student artists.

Schedule of Events

3:00 p.m. – Gates open

Guests can explore the visual art sale, enjoy picnicking and food trucks, and participate in family-friendly activities including: Bubble play with OMG Bubbles Soccer led by Cabras Football Club An art workshop with curator and artist Caitlin Lodato An instrument “petting zoo” hosted by Lakeland Youth Symphony

4:00 p.m. – Performance by Hernan Romero

Known for his Latin and flamenco-inspired guitar work, Romero brings a globally influenced set of original compositions.

6:00 p.m. – New Jersey Symphony concert, conducted by Gregory D. McDaniel

The evening program includes a mix of classical and contemporary selections: Program: W.A. Mozart – Overture to The Magic Flute Florence Price – “Silk Hat and a Walking Cane” from Dances in the Canebrakes Béla Bartók – Romanian Folk Dances Gioachino Rossini – Overture to William Tell Richard Rodgers – Carousel Waltz Duke Ellington / arr. Custer – Duke Ellington! Various Composers / arr. Ricketts – Satchmo! Stephen Schwartz / arr. Ricketts – Highlights from Wicked Various Composers / arr. Lowden – Armed Forces Salute



The festival will also honor recipients of Morris Arts’ 2025 Coladarci and Ehlers Scholarships:

Matthew Kraut (Montville High School) – Elaine Ehlers Scholarship

Prittha Palkar (Morristown High School) – Eugenie Coladarci Scholarship

Ticket Information

Advance Prices:

$25 adults, $4 for children ages 5–12, free for children under 5

Group sales (10+): $20 per adult

Day-of Prices:

$30 adults, $5 for children ages 5–12

Tickets are available online at morrisarts.org or in person at Gary’s Wine and Marketplace in Madison.

Venue Information

Location: Giralda Farms, Madison, NJ (enter via Dodge Drive from Route 124/Madison Ave)

Rain Location: Simon Forum/Baldwin Gymnasium at Drew University (enter via Lancaster Drive)

Weather updates available after 12:00 p.m. day-of at morrisarts.org

The festival is wheelchair accessible. For accommodations, contact Dominique Tornabe at dtornabe@morrisarts.org at least 10 days in advance.

All proceeds support Morris Arts' programming and services for artists, arts education, and the broader community.

Comments

