Mile Square Theatre Presents EMERGENCE With Margo Seibert

After nearly 20 months, Mile Square Theatre (MST) opens its doors to bring back the quality performance for which it's known.

Broadway star, songwriter and Hoboken local Margo Seibert comes to MST with her original solo show Emergence. Seibert presents an evening of musical theatre, folk rock, and her own original music. Emergence explores our transformation as we emerge from the pandemic and remember that we are undoubtedly better together.

Mile Square Theatre Artistic Director Chris O'Connor says, "It's time for our audience to come back, and we are delighted that Margo is bringing her wonderful work to our space. Her show will mark our joyous return to producing live indoor performance. We produced a lot of digital content in the past 20 months, and this fall we produced two outdoor events which were free to the public. Margo's show on December 10 and 11 is the next step to returning to normal. I think our audience is in for a delightful evening with Margo!"

When the world paused and live performance was deemed unsafe, Margo (and most artists) experienced a heartbreaking absence of their passion and livelihood. Faced with the unknown and coupled with life's stunning twists and turns, Margo takes us on a journey through the last year and a half, filled with song, celebration, and honesty. The evening's musical landscape includes Broadway favorites both new and old, Seibert's original tunes, Joni Mitchell, Tori Amos, Sara Bareilles, and more.

Margo Seibert won a special Drama Desk Award for her performance in Signature Theatre's Lucille Lortel and OCC-Award winning production of Dave Malloy's OCTET. She most recently starred in the Playwrights Horizons production of Michael Friedman's UNKNOWN SOLDIER, directed by Trip Cullman. Her Broadway credits include originating the leading roles of Adrian in ROCKY (Drama League Award Nomination), and Jane in IN TRANSIT. Off-Broadway: THE THANKSGIVING PLAY, TAMAR OF THE RIVER (Drama Desk Award Nomination), THE UNDENIABLE SOUND OF RIGHT NOW. Regional (select credits): ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE, DOLL'S HOUSE PART 2, EVER AFTER, LAST FIVE YEARS. TV: FBI: INTERNATIONAL, INSTINCT, THE GOOD COP, ELEMENTARY, BOARDWALK EMPIRE. Margo's debut album, 77TH STREET is out now. www.margoseibert.com @margo_seibert