Mayo Performing Arts Center To Present Dublin Irish Dance In WINGS:  A CELTIC DANCE CELEBRATION On March 16

Dublin Irish Dance brings its brand new Celtic music and dance showcase "Wings" to Mayo Performing Arts Center on Thursday, March 16 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $29-$59.

Like no other show in its genre, WINGS features exquisite Irish and world champion dancers together with Ireland's finest musical and vocal virtuosos. Complete with original music and choreography, this ground-breaking production, infused with world dance and musical influences, will thrill audiences with its transformative emotional energy and imaginative design.

WINGS is a vivid and illuminating production portraying rich Irish heritage themes, with spectacular dance and musical performances by this superb cast. Witness the dexterity and skill of these world champion Irish dancers in this awesome captivating spectacle as they defy gravity.

CHOREOGRPAPY: Alan Scarriff

MUSIC: Eric Cunningham

MOVEMENT DIRECTOR: Ciarán Connolly

Addition information is available at www.DublinIrishDance.com.

