Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mayo Performing Arts Center To Present Dublin Irish Dance In WINGS:  A CELTIC DANCE CELEBRATION On March 16

Like no other show in its genre, WINGS features exquisite Irish and world champion dancers together with Ireland's finest musical and vocal virtuosos.

Feb. 14, 2023  
Mayo Performing Arts Center To Present Dublin Irish Dance In WINGS:  A CELTIC DANCE CELEBRATION On March 16

Dublin Irish Dance brings its brand new Celtic music and dance showcase "Wings" to Mayo Performing Arts Center on Thursday, March 16 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $29-$59.

Like no other show in its genre, WINGS features exquisite Irish and world champion dancers together with Ireland's finest musical and vocal virtuosos. Complete with original music and choreography, this ground-breaking production, infused with world dance and musical influences, will thrill audiences with its transformative emotional energy and imaginative design.

WINGS is a vivid and illuminating production portraying rich Irish heritage themes, with spectacular dance and musical performances by this superb cast. Witness the dexterity and skill of these world champion Irish dancers in this awesome captivating spectacle as they defy gravity.

CHOREOGRPAPY: Alan Scarriff

MUSIC: Eric Cunningham

MOVEMENT DIRECTOR: Ciarán Connolly

Addition information is available at www.DublinIrishDance.com.

Mayo Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, presents a wide range of programs that entertain, enrich, and educate the diverse population of the region and enhance the economic vitality of Northern New Jersey. The 2022-2023 season is made possible, in part, by a grant the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as support received from the F.M. Kirby Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation and numerous corporations, foundations and individuals. Mayo Performing Arts Center was named 2016 Outstanding Historic Theatre by the League of Historic American Theatres, and is ranked in the top 50 mid-sized performing arts centers by Pollstar Magazine.




NJ Festival Orchestra to Present Puccinis GIANNI SCHICCHI This Month Photo
NJ Festival Orchestra to Present Puccini's GIANNI SCHICCHI This Month
The Sopranos meet The Addams Family in NJ Festival Orchestra's upcoming production of Puccini's only comedy, Gianni Schicchi.
Algonquin Arts Theatre Announces 2023-2024 Broadway Series Featuring ELF: THE MUSICAL, GRE Photo
Algonquin Arts Theatre Announces 2023-2024 Broadway Series Featuring ELF: THE MUSICAL, GREASE & More
Algonquin Arts Theatre has announced the 2023-2024 Broadway Series featuring six musicals and two plays.
Tenor Lawrence Brownlee Celebrates Black Composers and Writers at Princeton University Con Photo
Tenor Lawrence Brownlee Celebrates Black Composers and Writers at Princeton University Concerts
Tenor Lawrence Brownlee returns to Princeton University Concerts (“PUC”) to premiere an exciting new program entitled “Rising” on Wednesday March 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM at Richardson Auditorium, Alexander Hall.
McCarter Theatre Presents WUTHERING HEIGHTS Beginning This Month Photo
McCarter Theatre Presents WUTHERING HEIGHTS Beginning This Month
McCarter Theatre will host the internationally-acclaimed UK production of Wuthering Heights by groundbreaking theatre-maker EMMA RICE and her celebrated theatre company Wise Children.  Live music, dance, puppetry, and a dash of impish irreverence combine in an intoxicating revenge tragedy for our time. 

More Hot Stories For You


Premiere Stages and Kean Stage present SMALL by Robert MontanoPremiere Stages and Kean Stage present SMALL by Robert Montano
February 15, 2023

Premiere Stages and Kean Stage co-present SMALL written and performed by actor and dancer Robert Montano and directed by Jessi D. Hill on Saturday, March 18 at Kean University’s Enlow Recital Hall (215 North Avenue, Hillside, NJ 07205).    
Old Gods Of Appalachia Presents THE PRICE OF PROGRESS - A Live Theatrical Experience at NJPACOld Gods Of Appalachia Presents THE PRICE OF PROGRESS - A Live Theatrical Experience at NJPAC
February 15, 2023

Old Gods Of Appalachia Presents The Price Of Progress ~ A Live Theatrical Experience at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Saturday, May 13th at 8:00 PM.
Italian Crooner Patrizio Buanne Returns To NJPAC in OctoberItalian Crooner Patrizio Buanne Returns To NJPAC in October
February 15, 2023

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes the return of the international superstar Neapolitan pop crooner Patrizio Buanne on Friday, October 20th, at 8:00 PM.
THE CHRIS TUCKER COMEDY TOUR Comes To NJPAC This AprilTHE CHRIS TUCKER COMEDY TOUR Comes To NJPAC This April
February 14, 2023

International award-winning actor, producer, and comedian Chris Tucker is hitting the big stage in Newark at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Thursday, April 20, at 8 pm.
Algonquin Arts Theatre Announces 2023-2024 Broadway Series Featuring ELF: THE MUSICAL, GREASE & MoreAlgonquin Arts Theatre Announces 2023-2024 Broadway Series Featuring ELF: THE MUSICAL, GREASE & More
February 14, 2023

Algonquin Arts Theatre has announced the 2023-2024 Broadway Series featuring six musicals and two plays.
share