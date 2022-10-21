Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Marc Theobald, Andy Haynes & More to Perform at SOPAC in November as Part of LAUGHS IN THE LOFT

The lineup also features J August, Dan LaMorte, and more.

Oct. 21, 2022  

SOPAC has a cure for the midweek slump-laughter! It is the best medicine, after all. On every first Wednesday of the month, settle in for an evening of laugh-out-loud comedy during SOPAC's Laughs in the Loft, a stand-up series featuring several comedians in a New York City-style showcase.

The next Laughs in the Loft performance-which features two New Jersey natives-is Wednesday, November 2 at 7:30PM. Tickets are $20.

Marc Theobald - Marc has been seen on B.E.T's Comic View, Showtime at the Apollo, Comedy Central's Premium Blend, Chappelle's Show, Last Comic Standing and Comics Unleashed. He's worked as a writer for Tracy Morgan and been featured on the television show Delocated.

Andy Haynes - Andy is originally from Seattle and has been seen on Conan, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Colbert and his own Comedy Central special.

J August - J is a New Jersey native who recently returned from performances at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. J brings his unique lack of style back to New Jersey to celebrate his love for short commutes and his penchant for using the right word in the wrong situation.

Dan LaMorte - Dan is a New Jersey native who has been seen on Gotham Comedy Live and Getting Doug with High. His incredible story also includes his recent transformation, losing 185 pounds and becoming an ultra-marathon runner.

This month features everyone's favorite co-host, Liz Glazer!

About SOPAC:

Since 2006, SOPAC has been serving as a premier performing arts center in the region. SOPAC offers innovative artistic and cultural experiences for diverse audiences in an intimate, inviting environment. The arts center hosts a variety of live performances, community events and education programs for all ages. SOPAC is home for Seton Hall University Arts Council's performances, including the Classical Concert Series, Jazz 'N the Hall performances and Seton Hall University Theatre productions. SOPAC programs are made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Arts and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. For more information, visit SOPACnow.org.



