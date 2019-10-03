Mandy Patinkin Comes To NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Diaries on Friday, November 8th at 8 P.M.



Broadway powerhouse Mandy Patinkin - classified as "a musical force of nature" by The New Yorker - brings his newest concert, a musical journey that includes songs by Randy Newman, Stephen Sondheim, Harry Chapin, Rufus Wainwright and many more.



"Mandy Patinkin is in the business of showstopping," says The New Yorker, and that's exactly what he does in this powerful, passionate evening of music. In Diaries, Patinkin lends his singular style to a mix of traditional pop and musical theater fare, including songs from his recent Nonesuch recordings Mandy Patinkin: Diary, January 2018 and Mandy Patinkin: Diary, April/May 2018.



Since his Tony-winning 1980 Broadway debut in Evita, Patinkin has been a favorite leading man in musical theater, known for unforgettable performances in Sunday in the Park with George, Falsettos, The Secret Garden, and more. Currently starring as CIA Agent Saul Berenson on Showtime's acclaimed Homeland, Patinkin's previous television work includes Dead Like Me, Criminal Minds, and his Emmy-winning role in Chicago Hope. His big-screen credits include The Princess Bride, Yentl, Ragtime, Alien Nation, Dick Tracy and Life Itself.



Patinkin will be accompanied by Broadway arranger and music director Adam Ben-David on piano.



Tickets to see Mandy Patinkin are On-Sale Now at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.





