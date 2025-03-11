Mainland Regional High School To Stage HELLO, DOLLY!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mainland Regional High School will present its highly anticipated spring musical, Hello, Dolly!, a Broadway classic that will take the stage on March 20, 21, and 22 at 7:00 PM, with a special matinee performance on March 22 at 1:00 PM.

Under the direction of Philip Pallitto, this production features a talented cast and crew of over 65 students, both on and off stage, bringing the timeless story to life with energy, passion, and show-stopping performances. The Production Team also includes Musical Director Derek Rohaly, Vocal Director Jenn Camillo, Choreographer Clare Eger, Technical Director James Sundra, and Costume Designer Julie Jackson.

Filled with lively dance numbers, stunning costumes, and unforgettable music, Hello, Dolly! is a heartwarming tale of love, adventure, and the pursuit of happiness. The musical follows the charming and enterprising Dolly Levi, a widow and matchmaker who sets out to arrange a marriage for the wealthy but curmudgeonly Horace Vandergelder. As Dolly orchestrates a series of comedic and romantic entanglements, she soon realizes that she may just be the perfect match for Horace herself. With beloved songs such as Put On Your Sunday Clothes, Before the Parade Passes By, and Hello, Dolly!, the show is a celebration of life, love, and second chances.

Originally opening on Broadway in 1964, Hello, Dolly! became an instant hit, winning 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. With music and lyrics by Jerry Herman and a book by Michael Stewart, the show was famously led by Carol Channing in the original production and later revived with legendary performances by Bette Midler, Bernadette Peters, and Barbra Streisand in the film adaptation. The musical remains one of the most beloved productions in theater history, enchanting audiences for decades with its humor, heart, and unforgettable melodies.

Director Philip Pallitto shares his excitement about the production: "Bringing Hello, Dolly! to the Mainland stage has been an incredible journey. This show is a testament to the power of joy, resilience, and community, and our students have worked tirelessly to bring it to life with authenticity and energy. We can't wait for audiences to experience the magic of this timeless classic."

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online through the Mainland Regional High School website or at the door before each performance. Don't miss the chance to experience this unforgettable production showcasing the incredible talent of Mainland's students. Mainland Regional High School is located at 1301 Oak Ave, Linwood, NJ, 08221

For more information, please visit https://cur8.com/25788/project/130179 or contact ppallitto@mainlandregional.net

Comments