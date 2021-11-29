Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MPAC to Hold Annual Food Drive In Partnership With Nourish.nj

nourish.nj provides nutritious meals in a warm, safe and caring environment, free of charge, no questions asked, to anyone who comes seeking nourishment.

Nov. 29, 2021  

Mayo Performing Arts Center is holding a food drive this holiday season with all donations going to nourish.NJ.

Patrons attending events in December are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items and personal care items at shows. Donations may also be dropped off at the box office during regular business hours (10 am - 6 pm Mon-Sat.).

Current needs include: flip top cans of soup, microwaveable meals (like mac and cheese in a cup), canned chicken and tuna, low sugar cereals, oatmeal packets, warm winter hats and gloves, and shampoo, body wash and other toiletries.

nourish.nj provides nutritious meals in a warm, safe and caring environment, free of charge, no questions asked, to anyone who comes seeking nourishment. As part of its hospitality, nourish.nj also encourages and assists our guests in accessing community resources, services and educational programs.


