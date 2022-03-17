Lineup Announced for LAUGHS IN THE LOFT At SOPAC, April 6

SOPAC has a cure for the midweek slump-laughter! SOPAC's monthly Laughs in the Loft stand-up series is hosted by local comedian Joe Larson and each show features several comedians in a New York City-style showcase.

Laughs in the Loft is held every first Wednesday of the month. The talent is announced approximately two weeks prior to each show. Beverages and concessions are available for purchase by cash and credit card. Laughs in the Loft is intended for mature audiences.

The next performance is Wednesday, April 6 at 7:30PM. Tickets are $20.

Get to know the lineup:

Nick Griffin is one of the best joke writers of all time and has the credits to prove it. He has been seen on Conan, Colbert, Comedy Central, The Late Late Show, and had 12 stand-up comedy performances on Letterman! We are beyond lucky to have Nick grace the SOPAC Loft stage.

Rodney Laney has a style like no other. His physicality on stage is hilarious, subtle and second to none. He has been seen on P.Diddy's Bad Boys of Comedy, HBO, FOX, The Late Late Show, Comedy Central and the BBC's The World Stand's Up.

Derek Humphrey's life lends to his unique and hilarious world view. Born in a single wide trailer in Detroit, Derek has been a high school dropout, laborer, hotelier and veteran of the US Navy and for the last 15 years, a comedian. He is an urban hick with an uncanny whit who has been seen MTV, ABC, and was named one of New York's funniest by TBS.

Ibrahim Khalif is an up-and-coming comic out of the New York scene. In his short time doing stand up, he has managed to be invited to the prestigious Boston and DC comedy festivals.

At this time, all SOPAC patrons are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test and wear a mask. All current Covid-19 Precautions & Policies can be found at SOPACnow.org/Covid-19.