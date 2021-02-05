Light Opera of New Jersey Announces Cancellation of IN THE HEIGHTS

Light Opera of New Jersey has announced that they are cancelling their summer 2021 production of In the Heights due to the pandemic.

They released the following statement:

We regret to inform you that we must cancel our planned summer 2021 production of In the Heights in response to the ongoing COVID-19 situation. As always, the health and well-being of our audience members, our performing artists and our production teams is our top priority. Less importantly but still of concern, New Jersey's pandemic response currently restricts all indoor gatherings to the lesser of 150 people or 25% of venue capacity. Under those conditions, we cannot sell enough tickets to cover even a small fraction of our production costs.

LONJ is effectively in hibernation for at least the remainder of 2021, with no immediate plans for live performances or in-person fundraisers this year. Planning for our 2022 season is in full swing, however, so please stay tuned! Meanwhile, all of us at LONJ wish you well in these troubling times and we look forward to seeing you once again in the theater when we return.

Lauran Corson, Artistic Director

William Corson, Executive Producer