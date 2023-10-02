Kate Baldwin & Aaron Lazar To Perform With American Pops Orchestra At Axelrod PAC

Celebrate the greatest songs of Broadway and Hollywood with two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin and Broadway and television star Aaron Lazar as they return to the Axelrod Performing Arts Center on Saturday, October 14 in a special concert with the American Pops Orchestra, conducted by Luke Frazier.

Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!, Big Fish, Finian's Rainbow) and Aaron Lazar (The Light in the Piazza, Fox's Filthy Rich) starred together in the Axelrod's highly acclaimed 2022 production of The Bridges of Madison County, directed by Hunter Foster. They received national recognition for that production and subsequently went on to two successful concert runs at New York's famous 54 Below, where critics praised them as "electric," "charming" and one of the "Top 5 shows ever at 54 Below."

Baldwin and Lazar will display their blazing chemistry and close friendship as they reprise their roles as Francesca and Robert with passionate love songs from The Bridges of Madison County, as well as favorites from The Light in the Piazza, Finian's Rainbow, Carousel, The Pajama Game and some favorite songs by Stephen Sondheim.

In 2017, Baldwin starred as Irene Molloy opposite Bette Midler, David Hyde Pierce and Gavin Creel in the hit Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly!, for which she was nominated for the Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards. She originated the role of Sandra Bloom in Big Fish on Broadway, and her starring role in the 2009 revival of Finian's Rainbow earned her Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations. She has performed in concert with the New York Pops, Boston Pops, National Symphony, at the Kennedy Center and with the American Songbook series at Lincoln Center.

A native of Cherry Hill, N.J., Lazar made his Broadway debut in Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera. He starred in Sting and John Logan's The Last Ship, Les Misérables, A Tale of Two Cities, Stephen Sondheim's A Little Night Music, The Light in the Piazza at Lincoln Center and the first national tour of Dear Evan Hansen. On film, he has been seen in Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Wolf of Wall Street and Avengers: Endgame, along with the television shows Yellowstone, The Good Fight and Quantico.

The performance will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday, October 14 at the Axelrod Performing Arts Center, 100 Grant Ave., Deal Park, just five minutes from downtown Asbury Park, with plenty of free parking. Tickets are $65 to $125. A $150 ticket includes a VIP post-concert reception.

For more information, call 732-531-9106, ext. 14 or visit Click Here.