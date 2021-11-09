Jonathan Antoine's CHRISTMASLAND LIVE! Announced at MPAC, December 1

Chart-topping British Tenor Jonathan Antoine performs music from his new holiday release Christmasland and more spanning a range from pop to classical at Mayo Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, December 1 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $29-$125. ($125 tickets include a meet and greet).

"I have missed you all so dearly," Jonathan says about going out on tour again. "For almost the last 2 years I have taken every opportunity to avoid human contact in the midst of a global pandemic but each of you have occupied every free moment in my thoughts, and there have been quite some free moments. I am more excited to see you and perform for you than I could possibly explain to you in the simple communication method of mere words - I hope to let the music do the talking. I'll see you there, be safe until then."

When Jonathan Antoine sings, it's immediately apparent you are hearing one of the best voices in the world. Antoine was first introduced to the world at the age of 17 on Britain's Got Talent with what became the world's most viewed television audition of any performer. He later released two best-selling albums with his singing partner, Charlotte Jaconelli, before going on to have further success as a solo artist and becoming the youngest tenor to achieve a #1 classical album.

Late last year Jonathan released two singles off his first Holiday Album, a stunning version of 'Amazing Grace' which eloquently demonstrated Jonathan's extraordinary vocal mastery and an exquisite recording of 'These Are The Special Times (Momenti Splendidi)'. The song was originally recorded by Celine Dion in 1998 and was especially rewritten for Jonathan by legendary American songwriter Diane Warren, and features a remarkable new Italian lyric by Grammy nominated composer Marco Marinangeli.

ChristmasLand includes brand new recordings of "The First Noel," "Caro Gesu Bambino," "The Little Drummer Boy / Peace On Earth," "The Prayer," and "Tu Scendi Dalle Stelle." It also features traditional cherished carols and contemporary classics including "White Christmas," "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" and "Winter Wonderland," highlighting the tenor's versatile range and tone.

Reflecting on the holiday season, Jonathan says, "I have had the luck to spend the last 26 Christmases with my family, surrounded by people who love me. It has been a constant throughout my life, and I feel equally as excitable about it now as I did 20 years ago. Christmas doesn't just mean Christmas, it also means every other day of the year. Please remember this as we move forward, and treat every day as though it were Christmas - perhaps we can all meet in ChristmasLand."

An outspoken supporter and ambassador for the rights and well-being of young people, Jonathan co-authored a published children's book, "Jonathan the Porcupine" helping children to overcome the effects of bullying, and is also featured in the upcoming documentary Anxious Nation.