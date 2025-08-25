John Fogerty Comes to NJPAC in November

John Fogerty is a true American treasure and will perform at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Wednesday, November 12, at 7:30 PM.



As the founder of Creedence Clearwater Revival, Fogerty's career spans over 50 years and he is celebrated as one of the most influential musicians in rock history. He is the writer, singer, and producer of numerous classic hits, including "Born on the Bayou," "Green River," "Proud Mary," and "Bad Moon Rising." Fogerty is a Grammy winner who has been recognized as one of the 100 Greatest Guitarists, 100 Greatest Songwriters, and 100 Greatest Singers by Rolling Stone.



He has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Songwriters Hall of Fame, and Baseball Hall of Fame. In addition, he is a New York Times best-selling author for his memoir, Fortunate Son: My Life, My Music. In January 2023, he regained control of his works by acquiring the majority interest of his worldwide publishing rights from Concord.



John Fogerty is currently on a global Celebration performing his classic songs alongside his two sons for the first time since regaining ownership of his catalog, which has resonated with fans for over five decades.

