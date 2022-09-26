Jersey City Theater Center Presents DAKHABRAKHA

Jersey City Theater Center will present Ukrainian world music quartet DakhaBrakha at White Eagle Hall on Wednesday, October 19 at 7:30PM.

Reflecting fundamental elements of sound and soul, Ukrainian "ethno-chaos" band DakhaBrakha, create a world of unexpected new music. The name DakhaBrakha means "give/take" in the old Ukrainian language. Accompanied by Indian, Arabic, African, Russian and Australian traditional instrumentation, the quartet's astonishingly powerful and uncompromising vocal range creates a trans-national sound rooted in Ukrainian culture. DakhaBrakha will perform their original compositions with a screening of the classic 1930 film, "Earth" by Aleksandr Dovzhenko.



DakhaBrakha was created in 2004 at the Kyiv Center of Contemporary Art "DAKH" by the avant-garde theatre director Vladyslav Troitskyi and theatre work has left its mark on the band performances. Their shows are always staged with a strong visual element. After experimenting with Ukrainian folk music, the band has added rhythms of the surrounding world into their music, thus creating the bright, unique and unforgettable sound of DakhaBrakha. They strive to help open up the potential of Ukrainian melodies and to bring it to the hearts and consciousness of the younger generation in Ukraine and the rest of the world as well. At the crossroads of Ukrainian folklore and theatre, their musical spectrum is at first intimate then riotous, plumbing the depths of contemporary roots and rhythms, inspiring "cultural and artistic liberation".



"We just want people to know our culture exists," says Marko Halanevych of DakhaBrakha. "We want people to know as much as possible about our corner of the world."



Tickets are $38 and $70 and available now at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2199239®id=16&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwl.seetickets.us%2Fevent%2FDakhaBrakhaGlobal-MusicUkraine%2F495688%3Fafflky%3DJerseyCityTheaterCenter?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. White Eagle Hall is located at 337 Newark Avenue in Jersey City.



Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) arts organization committed to inspiring conversations about important issues of our times through the arts. Co-founded by Executive Producer Olga Levina, an immigrant from Belarus, Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) produces and presents universal yet locally relevant works, emphasizing social justice and human rights. Since 2006, JCTC has provided a platform for all artistic voices to be heard in Jersey City, with the aim of sparking meaningful cross-cultural dialogue that helps build a greater understanding, mutual respect and better communities in New Jersey.