Jay & The Americans And Béla Fleck Trio To Perform At The Newton Theatre In 2026

The Newton Theatre will welcome two acclaimed acts in early 2026: Jay & The Americans on Saturday, January 24, 2026, and Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda, and Antonio Sánchez on Friday, April 17, 2026.

Both performances will take place at The Newton Theatre, located at 234 Spring Street, Newton, NJ. Doors open at 7 p.m., with concerts beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 31 at 10 a.m., with a members-only presale on Thursday, October 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

JAY & THE AMERICANS

Saturday, January 24, 2026 | 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. concert

Reserved seating starts at $52.50

Known for their signature harmonies and timeless pop hits, Jay & The Americans will bring their celebrated sound to Newton for one night only. The concert will feature all 12 of the group’s Top 20 hits, including “Come a Little Bit Closer,” “This Magic Moment,” “She Cried,” and “Cara Mia.”

The band’s live show combines their chart-topping classics with stories about the artists who inspired them, such as Roy Orbison and Neil Diamond, and anecdotes from their early years supporting Steely Dan and Joan Jett.

BÉLA FLECK, EDMAR CASTAÑEDA, AND ANTONIO SÁNCHEZ TRIO

Friday, April 17, 2026 | 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. concert

Reserved seating starts at $69

The all-star trio of banjo virtuoso Béla Fleck, Colombian harpist Edmar Castañeda, and Mexican drummer Antonio Sánchez will unite for a rare collaborative concert at The Newton Theatre.

Fleck, a 19-time GRAMMY Award winner, has redefined the possibilities of the banjo across genres from bluegrass to jazz and classical fusion. Castañeda, celebrated for his genre-bending technique on the harp, has collaborated with Hiromi, Paquito D’Rivera, and Grégoire Maret. Sánchez, a five-time GRAMMY winner, is internationally recognized both for his work with guitarist Pat Metheny and for composing the acclaimed percussion score for Birdman (2014).

Performing original repertoire written collaboratively, the trio’s concerts showcase adventurous compositions rich in melody, rhythm, and improvisation.

Tickets for both events are available through The Newton Theatre’s website.