Interview: Tam Mutu in TAKE THE LEAD at Paper Mill Playhouse

The world premiere musical Take the Lead at Paper Mill Playhouse (PMP) begins performances Saturday, March 29 ahead of a Sunday, April 6 opening night.

The story is set in New York City. It is a joyful new musical based on the 2006 dance film that starred Antonio Banderas. Take the Lead is the true story of Pierre Dulaine, a former professional dancer who, against all odds, brought the art of ballroom dance into New York City public schools.

This world-premiere musical spotlights a dynamic fusion of ballroom and hip-hop in its music and choreography with a book by Robert Cary and Jonathan Tolins and a score by Elliah Heifetz and Zeniba Now. Take the Lead is co-choreographed by Jennifer Weber and Maria Torres and directed and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Tam Mutu who plays Pierre Dulaine in Take the Lead. He shared fascinating insights about his career and the upcoming show PMP.

Mutu's credits include Broadway: Moulin Rouge (Grammy Award nomination), Doctor Zhivago (Drama League Award nomination). City Center Encores!: Oliver!; Hey, Look Me Over!; The New Yorkers. West End: City of Angels (Donmar Warehouse); Les Misérables (Sondheim); Love Never Dies (Adelphi); Love’s Labour’s Lost, Royal Hunt of the Sun, South Pacific (National Theatre); Romeo and Juliet, King Lear (RSC); As You Like It, Oh! What a Lovely War (Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre). Regional: The Secret Garden (5th Avenue, Seattle), Chess (Princess of Wales, Toronto). TV: Law & Order: Organized Crime, Medici, Sherlock, Blue Bloods. Film: Mary Poppins Returns.

When did you first realize your penchant for the performing arts?



I never set out to become a professional actor—far from it. I was dead set on becoming a professional football (soccer) player. When I was 16, a friend persuaded me to audition for Half a Sixpence at my local amateur theatre company. I had no acting experience whatsoever, aside from some singing at my junior (elementary) school, where music was just a natural part of the environment.

I had no idea what I was doing. I remember singing a little something for the director, reading a few lines, and somehow ending up with a small role. That experience changed everything. I had never felt that kind of camaraderie before—such a strong bond outside of sports. It was refreshing, new, and instantly felt like home. I loved being part of it.

Have you had any particular mentors?

Yes. I would say Jeremy Sharples. He’s one of my best friends and, when I was younger, someone I really aspired to be like. He has helped me so much throughout my career.

I also have to mention Trevor Nunn. He gave me my first lead role and was always a huge champion of mine. I was lucky enough to work with him on four shows, and his support meant a great deal to me.

Wow! Your performance credits are across a wide range of genres. How has your theatrical training prepared you for your career?

I studied at the Guildford School of Acting—a long, long time ago! Ha! I’m incredibly grateful to all the teachers and coaches I had during my time there. The course was well-rounded, and it gave me the confidence to embrace different genres without fear.

We are so happy you are making your Paper Mill Playhouse debut. How do you like working in this premier New Jersey theater?

I’m absolutely thrilled to be making my Paper Mill debut. It’s a theater with such a rich history and heritage, and being part of that legacy is truly special.

It’s also my local theater—I live very close by—so this feels even more meaningful. I love the tradition of out-of-town productions finding their footing at Paper Mill before making their way to Broadway. Fingers crossed that tradition continues.

(The company of Take the Lead at PMP)

Tell us a little about the character, Pierre Dulaine, that you are portraying in Take the Lead.

Pierre is a deeply flawed character, and that’s what I love about him. He’s a world champion in his field—an egomaniac, ultra-competitive, and obsessed with success, precision, and discipline. But it’s his passion that truly sets him apart.

His world is suddenly turned upside down, and through a twist of fate, he embarks on a journey that reshapes his future. In the process, he discovers a new version of himself—one he never expected to find.

What would you like audiences to know about the show?

It’s based on a true story—a love story between a teacher and his students, filled with growth, learning, and redemption.

The talent onstage is absolutely incredible. You’ll laugh, cry, and stomp your feet. I dare you not to want to get up and dance!

Can you share with us any of your future plans?

Once the run has finished I very much look forward to spending time with my family and getting back in the garden. Creatively I’m excited to see what comes next. Hopefully a Broadway transfer for Take the Lead. Let’s see what happens.

Anything else, absolutely anything you want BWW NJ readers to know!

It’s my daughter’s 4th birthday this week. She was born on St Patrick’s Day. So I would like to say Happy St Patrick’s Day to everyone and Happy Birthday Murphy. Love Tam / Dad.



Follow Tam Mutu on social media: Instagram - @tammutu and on X at tammutu

Tickets for Take the Lead can be purchased by visiting HERE or by calling the Paper Mill Playhouse Box Office at 973.376.4343. The Playhouse is located at 22 Brookside Drive, Millburn, NJ 07041-1604.

Follow Paper Mill Playhouse on social media: Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Paper Mill Playhouse

