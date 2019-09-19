International Theater Festival Features Dance & Theater At Merseles Studios

Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) presents two international companies, from Slovakia and Poland, when Voices: International Theater Festival returns to Merseles Studios. The upcoming shows are Watch Now (Thursday/Sept. 26) and The Truth (Friday/Sept. 27) at Merseles Studios, 339 Newark Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07302.

The shows are free of charge, but seating is limited and audiences are encouraged to RSVP at www.JCTCenter.org

The first annual Voices: International Theater Festival-believed to be the first international theater festival in the state of New Jersey - is a series both global and eclectic - not only have the performers toured internationally, but the festival features a wide array of performances, including music, dance, and a range of theatrical productions.

Watch Now and The Truth are cutting edge productions, in part selected because that in keeping with JCTC's programming, grapple with issues literally global in scope, yet relevant to individuals in any community.

Watch Now - an avant-garde dance performance accompanied by live music - explores issues of identity, privacy and loneliness in our contemporary, high-tech global society as the narrative follows a couple undergoing a difficult time in their relationship. It is never clear whether their movements are affectionate or manipulative, as they both gently touch then refuse contact. (September 26)

The Truth - is an internationally acclaimed production by Studium Teatralne, one of Poland's leading theatre-makers - explores the dichotomies of the secular and sacred in contemporary life, combing such diverse texts as the Gospels and Dostoyevsky's "Brothers Karamazov," The Truth asks us to consider the question, if life is devoid of any mystery or purpose, where do you find meaning? English subtitles accompany this Polish Language production. (September 27).

"Watch Now and The Truth are edgy and engaging theatre that deals with issues relevant around the world," said Olga Levina, Artistic Director, JCTC. "With the first annual Voices: International Theater Festival, JCTC is incorporating international programming in a more substantial way than ever before. The arts and theater scene in Jersey City is continually evolving. It is a very natural progression for a city as diverse as Jersey City to be recognized as an international cultural destination."

JCTC is presenting Watch Now and The Truth in partnership with Rehearsal for Truth, a theater festival presented in New York City by the Vaclav Havel Library Foundation , a nonprofit organization established in the United States to honor, preserve, and build upon the legacy of playwright, dissident, and former President of Czechoslovakia and the Czech Republic, Vaclav Havel.

"A commitment to social and political theater is something we have in common with JCTC," said Pavla Niklova, Executive Director, Vaclav Havel Library Foundation. "Both of our organizations want to present theater from Eastern and Central Europe, which is very difficult to see in the New York/New Jersey area. Voices: International Theater Festival is a wonderful chance to share resources and bring this work to new audiences."

Voices: International Theater Festival began in August, with Jazz Italiano, an "Italian Jazz" concert featuring IDR_Italian Doc Remix. The series concludes with La Caja (December 10 & 11), a multimedia, physical theater production by Los Escultores del Aire, an internationally acclaimed touring theater company based in Spain. All Voices performances are held at Merseles Studios.

WATCH NOW

Thursday/September 26

Doors: 7:30/ Show: 8:00



THE TRUTH

Friday/September 27

Doors: 7:30/ Show: 8:00

Admission is free, but seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis. It is highly recommended that audiences reserve seats at www.JCTCenter.org





