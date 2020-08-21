Indie Street Announces 2020 Online Festival and Drive-In

The opening night selection for its 2020 festival is CLASS ACTION PARK.

The Indie Street Film Festival (ISFF) announced its 2020 film lineup today, featuring one in-person screening and a fully online program to follow. The opening night selection for its 2020 festival is CLASS ACTION PARK (soon to be released by HBO Max). The feature length documentary film shines a spotlight on New Jersey's Action Park, which earned a reputation as the most insane - and possibly the most dangerous - amusement park that ever existed. CLASS ACTION PARK explores the legend, legacy, and truth behind a place that long ago entered the realm of myth. Shirking the trappings of nostalgia, the film uses investigative journalism, newly unearthed and never-before-seen documents and recordings, original animations, and interviews with the people who lived through it to reveal the shocking true story for the first time.

CLASS ACTION PARK will be screened for one-night-only at Indie Street Film Festival's first ever drive-in at Fort Monmouth on Thursday, September 17 in association with Summit Soundz Entertainment. The screening will take place in the parking area located between the former Malette Hall and Expo Theater buildings, located on Avenue of Memories in Eatontown, NJ 07724. Tickets will be $40/car, and doors will open at approximately 6:30pm for a 7:15pm start. Attendees will receive up to two gift bags per car, in celebration of the fifth year of the festival, with snacks from local vendors and sponsors. There will be a brief Q&A with filmmaker Seth Porges following the film.

The 5th Indie Street Film Festival is going virtual, offering all films online September 18-23, 2020 to continue the celebration of art, community, and independent storytelling. Any United States-based viewer can see all 48 official selections for just $40. All access passes available now through indiestreetfilmfestival.org/attend

Seven feature film selections have been revealed as part of ISFF's 2020 lineup:

· HIGHER LOVE, by Hasan Oswald (Slamdance Grand Jury Award). Daryl Gantt is a struggling blue-collar factory man striving to be a better father than his own, who abandoned him at childhood. Daily, he searches the streets of Camden, NJ for his pregnant, heroin addicted girlfriend Nani, in hopes of saving their son. (Documentary Feature)

· INTO THE STORM, by Adam Brown (Brooklyn Film Festival Best Documentary and Audience Award). A troubled teenager from a crime-ridden barrio of Lima, Peru, struggles against the odds to realize his dream of becoming a professional surfer and lift his family out of poverty. (Documentary Feature)

· MILKWATER, by Morgan Ingari, featuring Younger's Molly Bernard. A young woman rashly decides to become a surrogate and egg donor for an older gay man she meets in a bar. (Narrative Feature)

· THE NEVER LIST, by Michelle Mower. After the sudden death of her best friend, a Straight -A, obedient teen sets out to fulfill their secret list of outrageous acts they said they'd never do. (Narrative Feature)



· SURVIVAL SKILLS, by Quinn Armstrong. In this throwback to 80s police training videos Jim (Vayu O'Donnell), a rookie cop, gets in over his head when he tries to resolve a domestic violence case outside the law. As the situation slips away from him, he is opposed by the video's powerful and sinister Narrator (Stacy Keach). (Narrative Feature)

· THIS IS CRISTINA, by Gonzalo Maza (Academy Award-winning A Fantastic Woman). Cristina and Susana are best friends since high school. But now, when they are over 30 years-old, they receive a wake-up call. (Narrative Feature)

· WE DON'T DESERVE DOGS, by Matthew Saleh (ISFF Alumni Filmmaker). A contemplative odyssey across our planet, looking at the simple and extraordinary ways that dogs influence our daily lives. (Documentary Feature)

Each year the Indie Street Film Festival also focuses on discovering talented filmmakers local to New Jersey. This year ISFF has selected seven exceptional short NJ films: BROKEN BIRD by Rachel Harrison Gordon, EX DISPOSER by Daniel Ferrer, NEXT LEVEL SH*T by Gary Jaffe, THE POET AND THE PLANT by Tom Basis and Robert Summerlin, STAY DON'T GO by Brian Velsor, WE'LL MISS YOU by Gracianne Eldrenkamp, and WONDER by Javier Molina.

Indie Street Film Festival's artistic director, Jay Webb says that "in a time of uncertainty and unfortunate divide, this year's film program offers our virtual attendees a chance to dive deep into human stories from a wide range of perspectives. Even viewing from our homes, our hand-picked films have the power to connect us. This is what film and the arts can do, and why we felt it even more important to continue the festival in this new way to make creative expressions available to the public during these strange times."

The festival's Producer and Senior Programmer, Allyson Morgan, notes that the program will screen the most diverse slate of filmmakers yet. The 48 films that are being presented at this year's ISFF come from 12 different countries, and 49% of the films are creations by female directors. Along with seven feature films, ISFF presents 40 short films from around the globe that will be screened within six uniquely crafted programs. "For 2020, Indie Street is recognizing the struggles so many filmmakers and audience members are facing," explains Morgan. "Because of that, we turned an eye to stories of hope, resilience, and perseverance. We know these films will challenge, excite, and move our viewers."

Other than the Opening Night drive-in at Fort Monmouth, the 2020 festival will screen entirely online through the platform Cinesend. https://cinesend.com/

For a complete schedule of programming, including short film selections, and to purchase festival passes, please visit www.indiestreetfilmfestival.org. ISFF offers All Access passes for $40.00 that grant access to all films. Individual Film Tickets will go on sale later this month.

