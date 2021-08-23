Horizon Foundation Sounds of The City to Present Third World

Horizon Foundation Sounds of The City will present Third World on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.

Join in for a free outdoor concert starring reggae sensation Third World! Celebrating 45 years, Third World is one of the longest-running reggae bands of all time and one of Jamaica's most consistently popular crossover acts. Their signature style of "reggae fusion" is a melting pot of roots reggae, soul, R&B, funk, pop, rock, disco, dancehall, and rap. Don't miss this joyful jam that'll make you feel oh-so-good.

Their famous FREE outdoor concert series brings residents together every week in Chambers Plaza. It's a dance party with a festival atmosphere-and you're invited!

The Newark Story Bus will also be on-site for this event. The Newark Story Bus is a mobile audio lab and photo studio designed to gather Newark stories and share its history while providing tools and training for educational, cultural, and civic groups to conduct their own community-based multimedia projects.

Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, in partnership with Anthem and Amerigroup is providing COVID-19 vaccinations on site. Please visit the Newark Beth Israel table located in front of the Amerigroup van to learn more about the importance of getting vaccinated.

AUGUST 26

Third World

The grand finale of the 2021 Sounds of the City season is an appearance by one of the longest-lived reggae bands of all time, Third World. Combining reggae with elements of R&B, funk, pop, rock, dancehall and rap, Third World's style has been described as "reggae-fusion." With nine Grammy nominations and a catalog of charted smash hits including "Now That We Found Love", "96 Degrees in the Shade'' and "Try Jah Love," the band has toured six continents, and performed with Bob Marley , Santana and Stevie Wonder , among many others.

All concerts take place on Thursdays from 6 to 8:30PM in Chambers Plaza, directly outside NJPAC's theaters.

Tickets available at: www.NJPAC.org or

Box Office 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722)