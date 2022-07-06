FOX & FRIENDS Co-Host Brian Kilmeade Comes To NJPAC In August

Fox & Friends co-host, leading nationally syndicated radio host, and New York Times bestselling author Brian Kilmeade brings his well-known humor and commentary to New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 8PM.



Brian will tackle some of the day's hottest political topics, share exclusive stories from his own path to success, and provide his inspirational perspective on Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglass, Andrew Jackson, Thomas Jefferson, George Washington and how so called average everyday Americans made this country what it is today.



Not many broadcasters can say they are on the air for 6 hours a day, 5 days a week, but that is exactly what Brian Kilmeade has been doing since 2006. After joining Fox News in 1997, he was soon named co-host of Fox & Friends, where he still thrives today. The show powered its way to the top spot in morning cable TV in 2000 and remains there to this day. After Fox & Friends from 6 - 9AM ET. Kilmeade has the privilege of hosting his nationally syndicated radio show, "The Brian Kilmeade Show" on Fox News Talk from 9-12 noon. The show just cracked the top ten as one of the most powerful on radio by "Talkers Magazine".



Brian has written 6 books, 5 New York Times best sellers: "The Games Do Count", "It's How You Play the Game" and more recently, "George Washington's Secret Six", "Thomas Jefferson and the Tripoli Pirates," "Andrew Jackson and the Miracle of New Orleans," and "Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers". Combining all sales the books have been bought by over 2.5 million readers around the world and counting.



He currently resides in Massapequa, NY where he grew up with his wife and 3 kids. When he is not working, you can often catch him on the soccer field watching or coaching. He graduated from LIU-CW Post with a BA in Communications specialization in Political Science in 1986 where he also played soccer.



Tickets to see Brian Kilmeade go on-sale Friday, July 8 at 10 AM and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street in Newark, New Jersey.