Entertain and Dine NJ Style-VALENTINE'S DAY Edition

If you're looking for the perfect gift for your valentine, galantine, beloved friend or a family member, think New Jersey entertainment and dining, with options for every taste and style. Pair a show with lunch or dinner and you will have an outing to be cherished. You can also consider gift certificates to any of the venues that we have listed for another way to say "Happy Valentine's Day."

Centenary Stage Company (Hackettstown) They will have Neil Simon's The Sunshine Boys on stage in the Sitnik Theater from February 14 through March 1. Visit http://www.centenarystageco.org/. One of Hackettstown's favorite restaurants, Mama's & Café Baci serves delightful Italian fare and more. Visit: https://www.mamascafebaci.com/.

The Growing Stage: The Children's Theatre of New Jersey (Netcong) Bunnyboy will be performed from 2/8 through 2/16. The show is recommended for ages 7 and up. Visit: https://growingstage.com/. Polo's Bar & Grill is close to the theatre and great for family dining. Visit: http://www.polosbarandgrill.com/.

Paper Mill Playhouse (Millburn) The Playhouse is now presenting Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber from January 30 to March 1. Visit: https://papermill.org/. Just a few blocks from the playhouse is Moonshine Modern Supper Club, a stylish welcoming bar, lounge and restaurant. Visit: http://www.moonshinesupperclub.com/.

Luna Stage (West Orange) Pass Over will be on stage from February 6 to March 1. Visit: https://www.lunastage.org/. There are two restaurants are convenient for theatre patrons. Librettis is located on Nassau Street in Orange. Visit: https://www.librettis.com/. Bella Italia is located at 535 Central Avenue in Orange. Visit: https://bellaitaliarestaurantnj.com.

NJPAC (Newark) Shows during the Valentine's Day weekend include Jimmy Lee Tour with special guests Jamila Woods and DJ on 2/14; Patrizio Buanne A Night of Love on 2/15; Valentine's All Star Comedy on 2/15; pm; Patrizio Buane, The Special Valentine's Day Show on 2/15; Gregory Porter & Ledisi on 2/16. Visit: https://www.njpac.org/. When you visit NJPAC, dine at nico kitchen + bar, an upscale bistro located right on premises. Visit: https://www.nicokitchenbar.com/.

Mayo Performing Arts Center (Morristown) Musical star, Darlene Love will be performing at the Center on Valentine's Day, February 14th. Other shows on the weekend include Mystic India starting 2/15 and The National Orchestra of Ukraine on 2/16. Visit: https://www.mayoarts.org/. Jockey Hollow Bar & Kitchen, located in the Vail Mansion, is just steps away from MPAC. They offer fine seasonal cuisine with a special Valentine's Day menu in all of their dining rooms. Visit: https://www.jockeyhollowbarandkitchen.com/. Blue Morel Restaurant and Wine Bar is an elegant seafood destination in Morristown. Visit: https://bluemorel.com/.

New Jersey Repertory Company (Long Branch) Bone on Bone is now being performed through 2/9. The next show at NJ Rep will be The Promotion starting on March 5. Visit: http://www.njrep.org/. A restaurant and bar just down the block from the theatre is the WhiteChapel Projects (WCP) with delicious gastropub fare and house brewed beers. Visit: http://whitechapelprojects.com/.

Two River Theater (Red Bank) TRT will present A Little Shakespeare: Twelfth Night from Jan 31 to Feb 9. Each year, "A Little Shakespeare" is an outstanding program that has introduced the works of the Bard to hundreds of young people and adults. Visit: https://tworivertheater.org/. Urban Coalhouse is located just across the street in the Galleria offering a fully stocked bar and multiple televisions for sports fans. Try their coal fired pizza and signature wings. Visit: https://www.urbancoalhouse.com/.

UCPAC (Rahway) Jason Robert Brown's, Songs for a New World will be performed on the Hamilton Stage from February 20 to February 23. Visit: http://www.ucpac.org/. Luciano's Ristorante is a charming Italian Restaurant that serves excellent classic and creative Italian cuisine along with a fine beverage program. It is located in downtown Rahway just steps away from UCPAC. Visit: https://www.lucianosristorante.com/.

Axelrod Performing Arts Center (Deal Park) On February 15 they will present America's political musical satire group, The Capitol Steps in "The Lyin' Kings." Visit: https://www.axelrodartscenter.com/. Piccolo Italia in Ocean Township is ideal for a romantic dinner and very close to the theatre. Visit: http://www.piccolaitalianj.com/.

Surflight Theatre (Beach Haven) The Theatre is presenting Something: A Birthday Celebration for George Harrison on February 15th at 7:30 and on the 16th at 2:00 pm. Visit: https://www.surflight.org/. Hotel LBI is a beautiful dining venue located nearby in the town of Ship Bottom. Visit: https://hotellbi.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Freeimages.com





