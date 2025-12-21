Festive Punches with CASAMIGOS to Ring in the New Year

Longtime friends George Clooney, Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman love Casamigos.
Longtime friends George Clooney, Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman love Casamigos. On the rocks, by the shot, at times, straight from the bottle. Tequila-filled nights with friends is how Casamigos was born. Their idea was to make the best-tasting, smoothest Tequila and Mezcal that didn’t have to be covered up with salt or lime.
With the holidays in full swing, you may be wanting to mix up a holiday punch for guests. Here are two recipes with Casamigos that are sure to please!
CASA AÑEJO MARGARITA — SERVES 12
Pitcher Measurements (60 oz.)
Ingredients:
18 oz. Casamigos Añejo Tequila
9 oz. Fresh Lime Juice
6 oz. Agave Syrup
24 Dashes Orange Bitters
12 Pinches Cinnamon
Garnish 3-4 Orange Wheels + Cinnamon Sticks or Cinnamon Dusting
Instructions: Combine all ingredients into a 60 oz. pitcher, then fill to top with ice. Stir well and garnish.
CASA APPLE CRISP PUNCH BOWL — SERVES 17
Ingredients:
25.4 oz (1 Full 750ml Bottle) Casamigos Reposado or Casamigos Blanco Tequila
17 oz. Apple Cider
8.5 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice
8.5 oz. Ginger Syrup (Suggest Liquid Alchemist)
1 oz. Aromatic Bitters
Optional: 17 Pinches Nutmeg
Garnish 12 Red Apple Wheels, 17 Star Anise, 17 Thyme Sprigs and Cinnamon Dusting
Instructions: Combine all ingredients directly into a large punch bowl. Top off with ice, stir well for 8-10 seconds, then garnish.
For more information on Casamigos and additional recipes, please visit Ultra-Premium Tequila and Mezcal | Casamigos.
Photo Credit: CASA AÑEJO MARGARITA-Courtesy of Casamigos
