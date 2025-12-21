Festive Punches with CASAMIGOS to Ring in the New Year

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Longtime friends George Clooney, Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman love Casamigos. On the rocks, by the shot, at times, straight from the bottle. Tequila-filled nights with friends is how Casamigos was born. Their idea was to make the best-tasting, smoothest Tequila and Mezcal that didn’t have to be covered up with salt or lime.

With the holidays in full swing, you may be wanting to mix up a holiday punch for guests. Here are two recipes with Casamigos that are sure to please!

CASA AÑEJO MARGARITA — SERVES 12

Pitcher Measurements (60 oz.)

Ingredients:

18 oz. Casamigos Añejo Tequila

9 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

6 oz. Agave Syrup

24 Dashes Orange Bitters

12 Pinches Cinnamon

Garnish 3-4 Orange Wheels + Cinnamon Sticks or Cinnamon Dusting

Instructions: Combine all ingredients into a 60 oz. pitcher, then fill to top with ice. Stir well and garnish.

CASA APPLE CRISP PUNCH BOWL — SERVES 17

Ingredients:

25.4 oz (1 Full 750ml Bottle) Casamigos Reposado or Casamigos Blanco Tequila

17 oz. Apple Cider

8.5 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

8.5 oz. Ginger Syrup (Suggest Liquid Alchemist)

1 oz. Aromatic Bitters

Optional: 17 Pinches Nutmeg

Garnish 12 Red Apple Wheels, 17 Star Anise, 17 Thyme Sprigs and Cinnamon Dusting

Instructions: Combine all ingredients directly into a large punch bowl. Top off with ice, stir well for 8-10 seconds, then garnish.

