East Lynne Theater Company Announces 2022 Season

The award-winning Equity professional East Lynne Theater Company has announced its upcoming 2022 Season, both virtual and live.

During the winter, three virtual events are planned for ELTC's YouTube Channel https://www.tinyurl.com/ELTCYouTube. First up is "Dorothy Parker: A Certain Woman," starring Suzanne Dawson. Bits about Parker's (1893-1967) life are divulged, and several of her witty and profound works performed in this incredible tour-de-force one-person show that premiered in 2021.

ELTC once again received funding from New Jersey Theater Alliance's "Stages Festival" to present an event between March through May. This year, the offering is a virtual staged reading of "Aftermath" (1918) by Mary P. Burrill, a Black educator and playwright. This powerful one-act is about a Black soldier who was honored in France after WWI, and then discovers his father has been lynched in his hometown in South Carolina.

Mark Edward Lang has turned one of ELTC's popular romantic comedies, "The Guardsman" by Ferenc Molnár into a two-person play. Alison J. Murphy and Lang starred in the original ELTC production directed by Karen Case Cook, and are reprising their roles in this new version titled "The Guardsman and the Actress."

Live productions begin in June and run through mid-December at the Cape May Presbyterian Church, 500 Hughes Street, where ELTC is in residence.

By popular demand, from June 15 - July 23, Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8:30 PM, it's "Dorothy Parker: A Certain Woman," created by James Rana, directed and dramaturged by Gayle Stahlhuth, and starring Suzanne Dawson, who performs the works of one of the world's most popular writers. Parker (1893-1967) exchanged witticisms with fellow celebrities over lunch at the Algonquin Round Table, such as "I'd rather have a bottle in front of me than a frontal lobotomy."

Then from July 17 - September 3, Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8:00 PM, it's "Possessing Harriet," a New Jersey premiere. In 1839, a runaway slave, hidden in an attic, faces the costs and benefits of freedom as she spends time with, among others, suffragist Elizabeth Cady (before she married Stanton) and abolitionist Garret Smith. Written by Kyle Bass, this compelling play premiered in 2018 at Syracuse Stage, where he serves as associate artistic director. It is based on a true story.

"Born Yesterday" runs from September 21 - October 15 at 8:00 PM. Written by Garson Kanin, this 1946 comedy is about Harry Brock, a wheeler-dealer, who brings his showgirl mistress, Billie Dawn, to Washington, D.C. where he intends to "convince" Congressmen to vote his way. When he thinks that Billie's ignorance is hindering his pursuits, he hires a journalist, Paul Verrall, to educate her.

Back once more is ELTC's popular radio-style Sherlock Holmes' production. This time it's "The Adventure of the Norwood Builder," running on Friday and Saturday nights at 8:00 PM on October 21 - 22 only. Holmes and Watson must help a young lawyer who has been accused of murder. Tickets are $28 and $20 for full-time students and military (active/retired/veteran).

For Halloween it's "Phantom of the Opera," the silent film horror classic, with Wayne Zimmerman providing live organ accompaniment, on Friday, October 29 at 7:00 PM. The next night, Saturday, October 30 at 8:00 PM, its "Poe by Candlelight," in which actors read their favorite stories by the master of the macabre. The film ticket is $15 and "Poe by Candlelight" is $12.

On November 25, 26, and December 4, 8, 9, and 10 at 8:00 PM, with Saturday matinees at 2:00 PM on November 26 and December 10, its "Christmas Presents from the Past." ELTC's artistic director, Gayle Stahlhuth, adapts Christmas classics and performs them in her unique, storytelling fashion. Tickets are $28 and $20 for full-time students and military (active/retired/veteran).

Other events are planned, including "Tales of the Victorians" (recently called "Tales in the Backyard") on Thursdays at 4:00 PM during the summer at different Cape May venues for $12. Actors read American classics while guests enjoy tasty treats provided by the host.

In June, there will be a reading of "The Captive" (1926) by Arthur Hornblow, translated from "La Prisonnière" to celebrate LBGTQ Month, and our annual Student Summer Workshop, show TBD, for ages 11-15, returns in August.

Season Tickets are $90, if purchased by March 31, good for 4 shows, with the price going up to $100 between April 1 - June 30. Tickets may be used in several ways, including using all at one performance, or seeing 4 different shows. To purchase, visit https://eastlynnetheatercompany.ticketleap.com/season-tickets-2022/, send a check to ELTC at PO Box 121, Cape May, NJ 08204, or purchase at the box office when there is a performance. Bring proof of purchase to the box office when seeing a show, and 4 separate tickets will be given to the purchaser, or will be mailed in advance, if requested. General admission price is $35 for "Dorothy Parker," "Possessing Harriet," and "Born Yesterday," so Season Tickets result in a savings, and make a great gift. Season tickets from 2020 and 2021 will be honored in 2022, and, as always, ages 12 and under are free. For more information, call 609-884-5898 or e-mail eastlynneco@aol.com.