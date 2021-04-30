East Lynne Theater Company Announces 2021 Summer/Fall Season

The award-winning East Lynne Theater Company has announced its upcoming summer/fall season, with both indoor and outdoor performances.

Up first, is "Vaudeville Variety" on Saturdays at 7:00 PM (Sundays are the rain dates) on June 12, 26, July 10, 24, 31, August 21 and 28. Join Susan Tischler, Holly Knapp, and Will Knapp in this fun-filled show, where they'll take you back to 1916 with such skits as "A Day at the Races," "The World's Greatest Knife Thrower," and a humorous take on housekeeping, along with songs of the period like "Moonlight Bay" and "Shine on Harvest Moon." The location is outside at the West Cape May Borough's Back Yard, 732 Broadway, where the Farmer's Market is held Tuesdays during the summer and where ELTC produced "Poe by Candlelight" last year. It isn't far from Cape May's historic district and there is plenty of parking. Tickets, which must be purchased in advance to assure that seating is socially distanced, are $25 and $20 for students and military.

Also, during the summer is "Tales in the Backyard," on Thursdays at 4:00 PM from June 17 - August 26. Based on ELTC's long-standing "Tales of the Victorians," this version was devised in 2020 due to the pandemic. Usually "Tales" take place at a variety of advertised Cape May venues, but last year and this, the location is revealed when making the required reservation. Performers use microphones and "Tales" include American stories, speeches, and one-acts. Up to 30 people are socially distanced, and the cost is $5 cash-at-the-door.

For the rest of the season, ELTC returns to its usual performance space, The Cape May Presbyterian Church, 500 Hughes Street.

The Student Summer Workshop returns during the first two weeks in August for ages 11 to 15. At this time, ELTC isn't sure what the play will be, but it will be performed on Friday, August 13 at 8:00 PM, free of charge. For those who'd like to be in the workshop, applications are available at https://www.eastlynnetheater.org/student-summer-workshop.html, or call 609-884-5898, or e-mail eastlynneco@aol.com.

Next up is "A Hundred Thousand Days of Light" on Saturday, September 11 at 8:00 PM. It's an evening of American classics spanning the American Revolution to Gian Carlo Menotti, sung by world-famous soprano Barbara Quintiliani, who's received many honors and performed under the batons of legendary conductors. Tickets are $35; $30 senior; $20 students and military.

From September 15 to October 16, Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8:00 PM, it's "Dorothy Parker: A Certain Woman," starring Suzanne Dawson performing the works of one of "The New Yorker's" most popular writers. Parker (1893-1967) exchanged witticisms with fellow celebrities over lunch at the Algonquin Round Table, such as "I'd rather have a bottle in front of me than a frontal lobotomy." Tickets are the same price as above.

Just in time for Halloween are "Nosferatu" on Friday, October 22 at 7:00 PM, and "Poe by Candlelight" on Saturday, October 23 and Tuesday, October 26 at 8:00 PM. "Nosferatu" is a silent film horror classic and the first vampire movie made. Wayne Zimmerman provides live organ accompaniment. The cost is $15. Actors read their favorite Poe stories for "Poe by Candlelight" for a $12 ticket.

Back once more is ELTC's popular radio-style Sherlock Holmes' production. This time it's "The Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle," running on Friday and Saturday nights at 8:00 PM on October 29-30 and November 5-6. Holmes and Watson must find out who stole a priceless gem before an innocent man is convicted. Tickets are $28, and $20 for students and military.

On November 27, 28, and December 6, 10, 11, and 12 at 8:00 PM, with Saturday matinees at 2:00 PM on November 28 and December 12, it's "Christmas with Harte and O. Henry." ELTC's artistic director, Gayle Stahlhuth, adapted stories by Bret Harte and O. Henry, and performs them in her unique, storytelling fashion. Tickets are the same as above.

ELTC is adhering to all regulations set forth by the State of New Jersey under executive order 183 and, thus, is implementing safety measures to ensure a safe and enjoyable theater going experience for patrons, staff, volunteers, and artists.

Season tickets from 2020 will be honored in 2021, and, as always, ages 12 and under are free. To learn more about the shows and to purchase tickets online, visit eastlynnetheater.org. The theater may also be reached by phone at 609-884-5898 or e-mail eastlynneco@aol.com.

Meanwhile, ELTC has been producing virtual events, including "Nothing Matters" about Ambrose Bierce that is available through May 9, every day, at 8:00 PM. Tickets are free or pay-what-you will. Free story readings are on ELTC's You Tube channel at https://www.tinyurl.com/ELTCYouTube