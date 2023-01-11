Eagle Theatre's 2022-2023 Mainstage Season Begins With THE WILD PARTY Next Month

Eagle Theatre's 2022-2023 Mainstage Season kicks off with a bang of a soiree...literally. Andrew Lippa's The Wild Party runs this February 9-26, 2023. The prohibition-era musical is based on Joseph March's 1926 book-length ballad. Once the poem entered public domain, two writers simultaneously wrote musicals with the same title and premiered them Off-Broadway in the same 1999-2000 season. Lippa's version found success with original cast members of note including Broadway stars Idina Menzel, Taye Diggs, and Brian D'Arcy James. Eagle Theatre brings this jazz-infused, thrilling production to South Jersey as part of their 2022-2023 Season of Creativity, Community, and Connection.

"Coming out of isolation we crave celebration, fun, glitz, glam and connection. And that is what I hope to bring with our production. Similarly to the way Lippa took an existing work and reimagined it in a way that spoke to him as an artist and his current moment, that is what I think we're attempting to do with our interpretation of this show. Our version of The Wild Party is set backstage of a vaudeville house so audiences can get a literal peak behind the curtain of the insidious desires of people who seem to be the life of the party," says director and Producing Artistic Director, Angela Longo.

The Wild Party tells the story of two explosive lovers, Queenie and Burrs, whose intoxicating attraction confuses even them. It's Manhattan in the 1920's and Burrs and Queenie want to throw a party-to-end-all-parties. When a vivacious group of guests arrive, attractions intensify and things get a little too steamy. Drinks flow throughout the evening, mounting jealousy turns violent, and all parties must come to an end. But who will be there to clean their mess when the party's over?

Longo is joined by Associate Director Kahlil A. Wyatt, who will direct a cast that includes Alexi Ishida as Queenie, Andy Spinosi as Burrs, Jason Bediako as Mr. Black, Hannah Kitrell as Kate, Tiara Greene as Madelaine, Anthony Crosby as Eddie, Hannah Catanoso as Mae, Grace Szczepkowski as Dolores, Achilles Inverso as Phil and Oscar, and Devon Sinclair as Jackie. Understudies include Laura Renee Mehl and Jermaine Fentress Jr.

The production team includes Jordan Chester (Production Stage Manager), Erin Coffman (Assistant Stage Manager), Mia Fabi (Production Manager), Andrew Robinson (Set Design), Dash Williams (Sound Design), Bridget Fitzpatrick (Prop Designer), Anna Sorrentino (Costume Designer), Joshua Goldhaber (Music Director), Tiara Nock (Choreographer), Hannah Deprey-Severance (Fight Choreographer), and Melissa Sturges (Dramaturg).

Guests are encouraged to dress in vintage-style attire to join Eagle in the wildest party of the season. Opening Night's theme is "Out of the Blue" with guests encouraged to wear their 1920's blues.

A Censorship Poetry Workshop will be hosted by production dramaturg, Melissa Sturges, following the performance on Sunday, February 19th for audience members wanting to explore the world of text creation.

"I think there's something to be said about the ways in which this play came into existence. It was a reimagination of a century old poem that inspired multiple people to create. This creation offered myriads of opportunity for expression. As theatre makers it's exciting to see the ways varying art mediums - from vaudeville, poetry, puppetry to dance intersect with this play. We're inviting audiences to engage with their own creativity and use existing work to create their own censorship poems in our pre-show lobby display OR at this post-show workshop." Says Production Dramaturg and published poet, Melissa Sturges.

Audience members can choose from one of two seating options. Limited VIP Front Row Table Seating will be available starting January 16th and starts at $100. Table seating includes a complimentary cocktail. General seating starts at $36, with discounts for patrons under 25 years of age. Thursday's Preview performance on February 9th is Pay-What-You-Decide for General Seating. For tickets, visit www.eagletheatre.org or call 609-704-5012 Monday-Thursday from the hours of 10am to 4pm.

Eagle Theatre's 2022-23 Season is made possible by support from the Town of Hammonton, the OceanFirst Foundation, the Atlantic County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, as well as funds from the New Jersey Department of State, Division of Travel and Tourism.

The Wild Party is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.