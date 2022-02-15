Eagle Theatre Returns With XANADU in March

In the two years since Eagle Theatre last presented a mainstage musical, it's become clear that there are three things audiences are ready to experience once again: the power of live music, the delight of a hilarious comedy, and really, really bad Australian accents. With their first show of 2022, XANADU, the Eagle will provide all three! A satirical adaptation of the 1980 cult classic film starring Gene Kelly and Olivia Newton-John, this musical written by Douglas Carter Beane features the music of Electric Light Orchestra's Jeff Lynne & John Farrar, and will serve as a triumphant, ridiculous return to live performance for the company. XANADU will run March 3-20 at the Eagle's historic downtown Hammonton venue.

Described as "Heaven on Wheels" and "simultaneously indefensible and irresistible" by the New York Times, XANADU tells a story of forbidden love, chaos, and roller disco that travels from Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, California faster than you can say "E-e-vil Woman." When the Muses stumble across a struggling young artist, one of them volunteers to go down to Earth as his guide, only to find herself doing the only two things forbidden to the Muses: creating her own art, and falling in love! Their journey to find creative and romantic fulfillment features a thrilling mix of songs by ELO, including "I'm Alive," "Strange Magic," "All Over The World," and "Evil Woman."

Eagle's Producing Artistic Director Angela Longo will direct the production, with music direction by Lawrence Farmer and choreography by Dann Dunn, a frequent Eagle Theatre collaborator. Longo says choosing XANADU as the first musical of her tenure with the company was an easy decision.

"I was confident XANADU was the right choice as our big return, because it offers audiences a chance to experience a world of possibility, magic, and optimism - something much needed after two long years of Zoom meetings and binge-watching television on our couches," Longo says. "XANADU is a musical that features a rainbow of colors, high-energy dance numbers, mythological creatures, and roller skating muses! I couldn't think of a better, or more fun way to welcome audiences back to the Eagle."

XANADU's romantic leads, the muse Kira and chalk artist Sonny Malone, will be played by Katie Collins and Chris Fitting, respectively. Joining them in their artistic quest will be landlord and former artist Danny Maguire, played by Paul Weagraff, making his return to the Eagle after last appearing in NATIVE GARDENS in 2019. Sisters Calliope (Jenna Kuerzi) and Melpomene (Beatrice Alonna) seek to thwart Kira's desire to find love and make art, while their fellow Muses, played by Dante Bratelli, Laura Frye, Anthony Magnotta, and Alexa St. Clair, join the theatrical celebration.

In addition to being the first show since the Eagle's pandemic-imposed hiatus, XANADU marks the first production since Longo became the theatre's artistic leader, alongside new Managing Director Matthew Reddin. But while some of the faces behind the curtain may be different, the company's commitment to presenting high-quality, innovative performances remains unchanged.

"The Eagle has always been a place that values theatrical innovations and professionalism," Longo says. "We're confident that audiences will see those core values carried through to XANADU, and beyond. As the newest artistic director of the company, I am thrilled to bring my artistic flair to the mainstage alongside a lot of exciting and talented artists, and look forward to furthering the great work audiences have come to love and expect from this gem of a theatre in Hammonton."



XANADU performances will take place March 3-20, 2022 (Opening Night on Friday, March 4), at the Eagle Theatre, 208 Vine St. in Hammonton, NJ. Tickets are $38, and can be purchased online at eagletheatre.org or by calling 609-704-5012 x. 1 between 10 am and 4 pm Monday-Friday. Performances are at 7:30 pm Thursday through Saturday, and 3:00 pm Sundays. Mini Season Passes, which include tickets to CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION in May, are also available for $66. XANADU is produced with the support of production sponsor The Kauders Foundation, and season producers Dr. Amerigo Falciani and Dr. Melissa Graule.