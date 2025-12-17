+ERBA: A FOREST IN THE CITY Interactive Performance Comes to Two River Theater

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The award-winning Two River Theater has announced +Erba: A Forest in the City. Perfect for ages four and up, +Erba is an interactive performance combining creativity, sustainability, and play.

Developed by Compagnia TPO and Artistic Directors Francesco Gandi and Davide Venturini, the show will run in the Marion Huber Theater from March 17 through March 29, 2026. Single tickets to the general public are on sale now.

Step into +Erba: A Forest in the City, an enchanting interactive performance where two dancers and your children co-create a vibrant, ever-changing world. One dancer sketches colorful homes and winding streets, while the other brings the earth to life with trees, insects, and lush green spaces. With breathtaking digital projections, their ideas spring from movement into a magical city that grows, shifts with the seasons, and welcomes children to add color, characters, and imagination. But when a towering factory threatens to chase nature away, young audiences help redesign a brighter, greener future—complete with a joyful “tree concert.”

“There's a wonderful saying in the theater: ‘Nobody goes to the theater for the first time, somebody takes them,” says Artistic Director Justin Waldman. “Filled with music, dance, circus, lights, colors, and imagination, A Forest in the City is the PERFECT opportunity to take a little someone to the theater for the first time! We invite you to experience - and be a part of! - the joy and wonder of live performance.”

As part of the presentation of +Erba: A Forest in the City, Two River is very proud to make available multiple student matinee performances for area grade/grammar schools. As an extension of our Have a Seat program, these performances will be offered to school groups free of charge, continuing Two River's dedication of accessible theater for everyone.

“Student matinees are a perfect way to introduce our youngest audiences to the theater,” says Director of Education Kate Cordaro. “This joyful interactive piece will be sure to captivate the ‘littles' in the audience who will get to experience it with their peers, during the school day! It's a win-win!”

