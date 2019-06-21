Dreamcatcher Announces Its 25th Season

Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, is announcing its 25th Anniversary season, whose theme is: "Life is too important to be taken seriously." This professional company will present three productions, including two world premieres and one New Jersey premiere, in addition to improvisational comedy, cabaret, new play readings, a holiday variety show and many programs for seniors and students. As always, the Dreamcatcher Resident Acting Company and their guests will tell stories that reflect our shared experience of being human with heart and humor.

Dreamcatcher's fall mainstage production is the World Premiere of The Lucky Ones by Lia Romeo. In this dramatic comedy, Vanessa and Janie are best friends. Then a devastating diagnosis forces them to consider what that friendship means and how much it matters. An exploration of aging, mortality, and the value and complexity of female friendship. The Lucky Ones will open on September 26 and will play until October 13.

The second mainstage production of the season, opening in February, is the New Jersey Premiere of Be Here Now by Deborah Zoe Laufer. Surrounded by painfully cheerful co-workers, Bari is deeply cynical and woefully underemployed. After an unexpected and unexplainable turn of events, Bari finds herself on an enlightening new path. When she meets Mike, it's her turn to pull another out of the darkness. The Cincinnati Enquirer wrote, "'Be Here Now' is clever, soul-searching, filled with laughter." Be Here Now runs February 20 through March 8.

Dreamcatcher's final mainstage production of the season will be the World Premiere of the comedy Ways to be Happy by David Lee White. Darting from a convenience store to a cabin in the woods to a theme park, Maddie and the unusual people she meets are searching for happiness. Does it exist? Or is the world fundamentally rigged? Ways to be Happy runs from April 16 through May 3.

Dreamcatcher's improv comedy group The Flip Side will bring its own brand of silliness and spontaneity to life for two evenings during the season. The first TFS show will be on Saturday, October 26, 2019 and the second will be Saturday, March 21, 2020.

From Friday, November 15 through Sunday, November 17, Dreamcatcher will present an original musical cabaret performance entitled Broadway: The B Side at MONDO in Downtown Summit. On December 7, Dreamcatcher will present A Very Special (Holiday) Special, a unique and affectionate send-up of traditional television holiday variety shows. This Very Special Special will include holiday songs, comic sketches and improv, and lots of good old-fashioned fun.

In the spring, two "Meet the Artist" new play readings will be held on May 13 and 20, thought-provoking experiences which include the opportunity for audience discussion with the writer, director and actors after the performance.

Dreamcatcher Junior, the summer program for students entering grades 5-12, will culminate in its annual production on Friday, July 31, an original family show that always draws on the creativity of its young actors to shape the piece. Each year, the youth company creates a one-of-a-kind piece that has ranged from fairy tale quest to Shakespeare adaptation to musical revue.

Throughout the year, Dreamcatcher offers internships for high school and college students, classes for teens and adults, and many volunteer opportunities. In addition, the theatre provides a menu of outreach programs for students and seniors that travel to other venues. All of Dreamcatcher's activities center on the collaborative nature of theatre and creating a comfortable environment for artists and audiences of all ages to explore and grow together.

The company's work is supported by grants from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, and several other corporate and individual donors that believe in the power of the arts to bring people together and promote understanding between them.

Season passes may be purchased that provide substantial discounts to all events, and special rates for groups are also available. The theatre at Oakes Center is wheelchair accessible, and such access services as large print scripts, assistive listening devices, and audio description will be available by prior arrangement throughout the season.

Performances will be held at Oakes Center, 120 Morris Avenue, Summit, NJ 07901. For more information and tickets for any of Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre's programs, please call 908-514-9654, and visit www.DreamcatcherRep.org.





