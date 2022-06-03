DOROTHY PARKER: A CERTAIN WOMAN Returns To East Lynne Theater Company

"I'd rather have a bottle in front of me than a frontal lobotomy," was just one of Dorothy Parker's famous quotes. Parker (1893-1967) was a poet, journalist, critic, screenwriter, human rights activist and philanthropist.

She was a member of The Algonquin Round Table, a popular writer for "The New Yorker," won the O. Henry Short Story Award for "The Big Blonde," and received an Oscar nomination for co-writing the screenplay for the original "A Star is Born." A collection of her work, "The Portable Dorothy Parker," has never been out of print.

By popular demand, the award-winning Equity professional East Lynne Theater Company is bringing back last year's world premiere of "Dorothy Parker: A Certain Woman" from June 15 - July 23, Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8:30 PM at The Cape May Presbyterian Church, 500 Hughes Street, where ELTC is in residence.

This entertaining and witty one-woman play starring Suzanne Dawson, was compiled by James Rana and dramaturged and directed by Gayle Stahlhuth. Bits about Parker's life are intertwined with her poetry and stories, such as "A Telephone Call," "Interior Desecration," and "Lady with the Lamp." To watch a one-minute promo visit https://youtu.be/4NZXQ3uhlw0

Suzanne Dawson has taken on several roles in ELTC productions, including Aunt Abby in "Arsenic and Old Lace" for which she received an excellent review from Terry Teachout in "The Wall Street Journal." New York credits include "CBS Live" and "The Great American Backstage Musical." A few of her many regional productions are "Sylvia" at Florida Studio Theatre and "Rumors" at Paper Mill Playhouse in NJ. She then toured with "Rumors," and opposite Gavin Macleod in "Last of the Red Hot Lovers."

James Rana, currently in the national tour of "The Band's Visit," has been with this Tony Award-winning musical since the first day of rehearsal for the Broadway production. Over the years, he's appeared in several ELTC productions including "Dracula" and "Strictly Dishonorable." Works he's written for the company include "A Year in the Trenches" that was commissioned by The New Jersey Historical Society.

Artistic Director Gayle Stahlhuth has performed Off-Broadway, in regional theaters, and in film and television. Since 1999 she has been Artistic Director of ELTC, producing over 100 different play and directed most of them.

Tickets are the same as last year: $35 for general admission; $30 for seniors; $20 for full-time students and military (active/retired/veteran) and ages 12 and under are free. Flexible season tickets, four for $100, are available through June 30. To learn more about the show and purchase tickets visit Eastlynnetheater.org or call 609-884-5898.

The 33rd year of ELTC's "Tales of the Victorians" begins on Thursday, June 16 at 4:00 PM at The Dormer House, 800 Columbia Avenue, with Michele LaRue reading stories by Edna Ferber. On Tuesday, June 21 at 7:00 PM, Cape May Stage and ELTC have partnered together to celebrate LBGTQ+ Month with a staged reading of "Indecent" by Paula Vogel. Many students have already signed up for ELTC's annual Student Workshop in August. ELTC's popular 50/50 raffle has also returned.

ELTC's season would not be possible without the support of Season Partners Curran Wealth Management, La Mer Beachfront Resort, and The Washington Inn; Show Partner "The Cape May Star and Wave"; The New Jersey State Council on the Arts, and the support of many other businesses and friends.