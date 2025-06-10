Crumb to Perform at The Stone Pony as Part of Prudential North to Shore Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Genre-defying indie band Crumb will bring their kaleidoscopic sound and immersive live experience to The Stone Pony on Friday, June 20 at 7 p.m., presented by the Prudential North to Shore Festival.

Hailed for their dreamy blend of psychedelic rock, lo-fi pop, and jazz-infused textures, Crumb has built a devoted following with their hypnotic recordings and transcendent concerts. Their music evokes the feeling of floating through a sunlit dreamscape—equal parts intimate and expansive.

Fronted by guitarist and vocalist Lila Ramani, the Brooklyn-based band also features Jesse Brotter on bass, Bri Aronow on keys and synths, and Jonathan Gilad on drums. Together, they create intricate, free-flowing sonic tapestries that feel both spontaneous and precisely layered.

Crumb’s live performances are celebrated not just for their musicianship, but for the unique sensory environment they create—transporting audiences through mood, motion, and melody. The show promises to be a highlight of the North to Shore Festival’s Asbury Park programming and a rare opportunity to catch one of indie music’s most compelling acts in the legendary beachfront venue.

Crumb at The Stone Pony

Friday, June 20, 2025 at 7 PM

The Stone Pony – 913 Ocean Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ

Tickets starting at $45 | northtoshore.com

