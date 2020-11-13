Crossroads Features Works Of South Africa's Market Theatre Lab

The program will stream November 17 - November 29

Crossroads Theatre Company's first Emerging Artists program of the 2020/2021 online season will focus on South Africa's prestigious Market Theatre Laboratory. Offered on Crossroads' on-line platform, the program will stream November 17 - November 29 at www.crossroadstheatrecompany.org.

The Market Theatre Laboratory, founded in 1988, is the educational arm of the world famous Market Theatre in Johannesburg, South Africa. The Lab is committed to providing opportunities to talented youth from disadvantaged backgrounds who would not otherwise be able to pursue their passion for the arts.

"Crossroads values its longstanding relationship with the groundbreaking Market Theatre," said Ricardo Khan, Crossroads Co-Founder. "The work that these talented young artists are producing, co-creating, and devising is receiving national attention in South Africa, and we hope to cast a spotlight internationally on their work as well," he added.

The program gives audiences a window into the artistic lives of young Market Lab students and graduates, featuring excerpts of two different artistic works and discussions with both teams of artists.

"Crossroads is and will continue to be the nexus, the connection between people, cultures, places, ideas and conversations," said Anthony Carter, President of Crossroads Board of Trustees. "We heartily welcome The Market Theatre Lab to our stage and are delighted to introduce it to our audience," he added.

