Count Basie Center For the Arts Announces Pop-Up Stage
Chris Pinnella: Christmas at the Basie on Saturday, December 19 at 7:30pm.
The Count Basie Center For the Arts has announced a new indoor venue, that they are calling a "Pop-Up Stage."
The Pop-Up Stage at Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre is a unique concert experience that expands the historic venue's main stage, creating an elevated "open floor" configuration to house socially-distanced, seated tables similar to those in The Vogel.
The first performance to take place on the new stage will be
About The Pop-Up Stage:
- Shows will be seated with tables sold in "Table For Two," "Table For Four" and "Table For Six" configurations only.
- Tables will be positioned 6' apart, with the front row of tables 12' from the performers.
- Only 150 seats will be available for performances at this time.
- Drinks and concessions will be sold table-side; i.e.: no lining up at bars.
- Patrons must wear masks at all times while inside the theatre, except when actively eating or drinking.
- Patrons are expected to abide by social distancing norms.
- Temperatures will be taken at the door. Patrons with a body temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be permitted to enter. A refund will be issued.
- Fans must remain seated at their purchased table, unless using the restroom or exiting.
- There is no re-entry.
- For nights with two shows, entry for the second show will begin once the previous crowd is cleared and the venue is cleaned / sanitized.
- For late shows, New Jersey mandates bar service must cease at 10pm. Last call will be 9:45pm.
- Tables will not be permitted to be split and resold. Patrons holding resold tickets will be denied entry and refunds will not be offered.
- Patrons will be required to remain seated, unless getting up to leave or use restrooms.
- Restrooms will be limited to two (2) patrons at a time.
- These events will utilize Ticketmaster's touch-less, mobile entry system. No paper tickets will be accepted.
- Venue security will enforce ground rules, which will follow current CDC and State of New Jersey guidelines for indoor events.
Learn more at https://thebasie.org/popup/