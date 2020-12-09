Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Count Basie Center For the Arts Announces Pop-Up Stage

Chris Pinnella: Christmas at the Basie on Saturday, December 19 at 7:30pm.

Dec. 9, 2020  

The Count Basie Center For the Arts has announced a new indoor venue, that they are calling a "Pop-Up Stage."

The Pop-Up Stage at Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre is a unique concert experience that expands the historic venue's main stage, creating an elevated "open floor" configuration to house socially-distanced, seated tables similar to those in The Vogel.

The first performance to take place on the new stage will be

About The Pop-Up Stage:

  • Shows will be seated with tables sold in "Table For Two," "Table For Four" and "Table For Six" configurations only.
  • Tables will be positioned 6' apart, with the front row of tables 12' from the performers.
  • Only 150 seats will be available for performances at this time.
  • Drinks and concessions will be sold table-side; i.e.: no lining up at bars.
  • Patrons must wear masks at all times while inside the theatre, except when actively eating or drinking.
  • Patrons are expected to abide by social distancing norms.
  • Temperatures will be taken at the door. Patrons with a body temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be permitted to enter. A refund will be issued.
  • Fans must remain seated at their purchased table, unless using the restroom or exiting.
  • There is no re-entry.
  • For nights with two shows, entry for the second show will begin once the previous crowd is cleared and the venue is cleaned / sanitized.
  • For late shows, New Jersey mandates bar service must cease at 10pm. Last call will be 9:45pm.
  • Tables will not be permitted to be split and resold. Patrons holding resold tickets will be denied entry and refunds will not be offered.
  • Patrons will be required to remain seated, unless getting up to leave or use restrooms.
  • Restrooms will be limited to two (2) patrons at a time.
  • These events will utilize Ticketmaster's touch-less, mobile entry system. No paper tickets will be accepted.
  • Venue security will enforce ground rules, which will follow current CDC and State of New Jersey guidelines for indoor events.

Learn more at https://thebasie.org/popup/


