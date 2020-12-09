Count Basie Center For the Arts Announces Pop-Up Stage

The Count Basie Center For the Arts has announced a new indoor venue, that they are calling a "Pop-Up Stage."

The Pop-Up Stage at Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre is a unique concert experience that expands the historic venue's main stage, creating an elevated "open floor" configuration to house socially-distanced, seated tables similar to those in The Vogel.

The first performance to take place on the new stage will be

Chris Pinnella: Christmas at the Basie on Saturday, December 19 at 7:30pm.

About The Pop-Up Stage:

Shows will be seated with tables sold in "Table For Two," "Table For Four" and "Table For Six" configurations only.

Tables will be positioned 6' apart, with the front row of tables 12' from the performers.

Only 150 seats will be available for performances at this time.

Drinks and concessions will be sold table-side; i.e.: no lining up at bars.

Patrons must wear masks at all times while inside the theatre, except when actively eating or drinking.

Patrons are expected to abide by social distancing norms.

Temperatures will be taken at the door. Patrons with a body temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be permitted to enter. A refund will be issued.

Fans must remain seated at their purchased table, unless using the restroom or exiting.

There is no re-entry.

For nights with two shows, entry for the second show will begin once the previous crowd is cleared and the venue is cleaned / sanitized.

For late shows, New Jersey mandates bar service must cease at 10pm. Last call will be 9:45pm.

Tables will not be permitted to be split and resold. Patrons holding resold tickets will be denied entry and refunds will not be offered.

Patrons will be required to remain seated, unless getting up to leave or use restrooms.

Restrooms will be limited to two (2) patrons at a time.

These events will utilize Ticketmaster's touch-less, mobile entry system. No paper tickets will be accepted.

Venue security will enforce ground rules, which will follow current CDC and State of New Jersey guidelines for indoor events.

Learn more at https://thebasie.org/popup/