Comedian Carlos Ballarta Comes To NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Carlos Ballarta, star comedian from Mexico who has taken the stand-up world by storm with his dark humor will perform in Spanish on Saturday, January 13th at 7:00 PM. Ballarta has been featured on Comedy Central, and recently released his Netflix special titled, Furia Ñera.



He's hilarious. He's edgy. And he rocks a pair of giant sunglasses like nobody else. At the age of 32, he already has three full-length Netflix specials (El Amor es de Putos, Furia Ñera, Falso Profeta) and a new YouTube special, Rebelde Comodino. In 2023, Carlos became the first headliner to perform in Spanish in the 41-year history of the famous Just For Laughs comedy festival. You'll laugh all night with his sharp takes on culture, religion, politics, family and the weirdness of everyday life.



Performed in Spanish.



Tickets to see Carlos Ballarta go on sale Friday, August 18 at 10 AM and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.