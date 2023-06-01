Christopher Riddle To Celebrate Nelson Riddle and Musical Memories at Special Talk Event

An exceptionally sentimental and very special rare event, Remembering Nelson Riddle: A Conversation/Talk Featuring Christopher Riddle, is being presented by producer Karen Morris of Sand Castle Communications, and will be held on Sunday, October 1, 2023, from 2:30pm to 4pm, at the Avon Marina Building, 2 Main Street, Avon-By-The-Sea, NJ. The event setting is indoors with a picturesque view of the Avon Marina.

This memorable program features fascinating guest speaker, Christopher Riddle, a consummate professional and acclaimed conductor/musical director of The Nelson Riddle Orchestra, who has led the band for the past 38 years since the passing of his dad, Nelson Riddle. Christopher will share stories about Nelson Riddle's extraordinary career, his marvelous music as well as heart-warming family memories.

World-renowned arranger, composer and bandleader, Nelson Riddle, was born on June 1, 1921, and sadly passed away on October 6, 1985, but his music is as popular and beloved today as ever.

Nelson Riddle arranged and recorded over 100+ albums, masterfully conducting The Nelson Riddle Orchestra, often referred to as the "World's Most Recorded Orchestra,” accompanying the top iconic vocalists of the 20th century, including Frank Sinatra, Nat "King" Cole, Ella Fitzgerald, Rosemary Clooney, Peggy Lee, Doris Day, Judy Garland, Dean Martin, Barbra Streisand, Linda Ronstadt and many more.

During the 90 minute highly entertaining event, Christopher Riddle will speak candidly, with warmth and joy, expressing his love of his dad and all he accomplished, as he continues to keep the Riddle family musical legacy alive in story and song. A few selections of popular recordings featuring The Nelson Riddle Orchestra will be played during the event. Nelson Riddle's music spans generations and will be remembered, respected and enjoyed for years to come, as he remains a prominent influencer in the music and recording industry in this century and beyond.

Guest interviewer Charles “Chuck” Granata will join in the tribute, asking Christopher the pertinent questions, as well as direct the Q&A segment of the show. Mr. Granata is a leading expert on Frank Sinatra, a writer, record producer, music historian and archivist. He is the author of 4 books, including the award-winning book Sessions with Sinatra: Frank Sinatra and the Art of Recording, as well as producer of Nancy Sinatra's program "Nancy for Frank" on Sirius-XM radio. Since 2019 he has been a regular guest speaker at many of the musical events presented by Karen Morris.

Karen Morris, presenter of the event, is an independent producer and founder of Sand Castle Communications LLC and The Rat Pack Music Alliance. For over 20 years Ms. Morris produced corporate award programs, and product promotion programs for Fortune 500 companies, as well as having broadcast and film credits. Since 2018 she has been producing inspired events to honor the memory and music of Frank Sinatra.

Free event parking is available at 2 Main Street, Avon-By-The-Sea, NJ or if lot is filled, free parking also at 43 Main Street, Avon-By-The-Sea, NJ.

Advance tickets are required to attend the event. Tickets are on sale now. A code number is necessary to enter the ticket site to purchase. For code number and ticket info, contact producer Karen Morris at sand3737@gmail.com

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Riddle Family.