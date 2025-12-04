A CHRISTMAS CAROL to be Presented at McCarter Theatre This Holiday Season

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

McCarter Theatre is inviting audiences to celebrate the holiday season with the return of A Christmas Carol, filled with music, magic, and the timeless spirit of generosity. This year's production features Cameron Knight in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge.

Knight serves as Head of the Acting Program at Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University. His extensive theater credits include performances at McCarter Theatre Center, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Texas Shakespeare Festival, Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival, Milwaukee Repertory Theatre, and the Utah Shakespeare Festival. His screen work includes The Orville, Chicago Med, Blue Bloods, and the films Widows (directed by Steve McQueen), The World Without You, and Sister Carrie. The production, which runs from December 9 through December 28, continues a cherished Princeton tradition, offering an immersive celebration of joy, community, and generosity.

For more information, call (609) 258-2787 or visit mccarter.org. Carolers in the Lobby Local choirs will perform in the Lockwood Lobby beginning 45 minutes before select performances: Friday, December 12 before the 7:30 PM performance: Princeton Girlchoir of Westrick Music Academy; Saturday, December 13 before the 5:30 PM performance: JE Voice Studio Carolers; Sunday, December 14 before the 5:30 PM: Stuart Country Day School – Vox Unum Choir; Tuesday, December 16 before the 7:30 PM: Princeton Boychoir of Westrick Music Academy; Friday, December 19 before the 7:30 PM: JE Voice Studio Carolers; Sunday, December 21 before the 5:30 PM: Half and Half from Allentown High School.

Storytime with Jeff Bring the kids early! Enjoy a fun, family-friendly pre-show event on Sunday, December 21 at 12:15 PM in the Lockwood Lobby, leading right into the 1:00 PM performance. Holiday Concessions Package Patrons may pre-order Holiday Concessions Packages when purchasing tickets. Packages will be prepared in advance and available for pickup in the Lockwood Lobby beginning one hour before showtime — a festive and convenient way to enhance the theatre experience. Group Discounts Groups of 10 or more receive 10% off tickets, making A Christmas Carol an ideal outing for office gatherings, youth groups, book clubs, and family celebrations. To book, email groups@mccarter.org. Accessibility McCarter Theatre Center is committed to accessibility for all patrons. Upcoming accessible performances include:

ASL-Interpreted Performance: Saturday, December 20 at 1:00 PM

Use promo code ACCESS26 for $40 tickets in preferred seating for viewing ASL interpreters. Audio Described & Open Captioned Performance: Sunday, December 21 at 1:00 PM

To reserve a descriptive device and access $40 tickets, use promo code ACCESS26. Relaxed Performance: Sunday, December 28 at 1:00 PM

Relaxed Performances offer a welcoming, judgment-free environment where self-expression is encouraged. Use promo code RPMCC26 for $40 tickets.