Centenary Stage Company’s Fringe Festival To Open With WATSON: THE FINAL PROBLEM

Centenary Stage Company will launch its Fringe Festival 2025 with WATSON: THE FINAL PROBLEM, written by Bret Coules and Tim Marriott, who also stars as Watson.

Performances will take place in the Kutz Theatre at the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Avenue in Hackettstown, New Jersey. The festival opens in ten days, with performances beginning Thursday, November 6, 2025.

About the Production

Set in 1894, Watson: The Final Problem follows an aging Dr. Watson, now alone after the deaths of his wife Mary and his great friend Sherlock Holmes. As rumors and false reports swirl through London, Watson feels compelled to tell his side of the story—a tale of long-buried secrets, betrayal, and death. In the shadows of the city, a spider’s web of intrigue has been spun, and someone is playing a dangerous long game. As Watson recounts the events that led to Holmes’s final challenge, the audience must ask: is the game truly over?

Directed and performed by Tim Marriott, the production offers an intimate, character-driven perspective on one of literature’s most enduring duos, reimagined for the stage with atmospheric storytelling and psychological depth.

Ticket Information

Tickets for Watson: The Final Problem are priced at $25–$27.50 for adults, with discounts available for students and children on select performances. Thursday evenings feature a “Buy One, Get One” ticket offer beginning at 5:00 p.m. for in-person box office purchases.

Performances will be held on Wednesday, November 12 at 2:00 p.m.; Thursday, November 6 and 13 at 7:00 p.m.; Friday, November 7 and 14 at 8:00 p.m.; Saturday, November 8 and 15 at 8:00 p.m.; and Sunday, November 9 and 16 at 2:00 p.m.

All performances take place at the Kutz Theatre, located inside the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University. Tickets may be purchased online at centenarystageco.org or by calling the box office at (908) 979-0900. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00–5:00 p.m. and two hours prior to performances.