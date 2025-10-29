Centenary Stage Company Will Present THE WIZARD OF OZ November 28–December 14

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Centenary Stage Company will present The Wizard of Oz from November 28 through December 14, 2025, in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the Centenary University campus in Hackettstown, New Jersey.

Directed and choreographed by Michael Restaino, the production serves as Centenary’s annual Family Holiday Spectacular, featuring music and lyrics by Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg with background music by Herbert Stothart. Tickets range from $27.50–$32.50, with discounts available for seniors, students, and children under 12 at select performances.

Rehearsals are underway for this large-scale staging of the classic musical based on L. Frank Baum’s timeless story of a Kansas farm girl who travels over the rainbow to discover the magical power of home. The Wizard of Oz includes all of the songs from the original film—among them “Over the Rainbow,” “If I Only Had a Brain,” and “We’re Off to See the Wizard”—performed by a cast of industry professionals, Centenary University students, and community actors.

The cast features Katie O’Shea and Elaina Ragusa sharing the role of Dorothy, Lea Antolini-Lid as Miss Gulch/The Wicked Witch, Ally Borgstrom and Erin Clark sharing Glinda, Mark Edelstein as the Scarecrow, Michael Willis as the Tin Man, James Russo as the Lion, and Stephen Davis as the Wizard of Oz. Supporting roles include Dierdre Bryant as Aunt Em, Alan Bronstein as Uncle Henry, and Taylor Albrecht as the General of the Winkies. The production also features the Lullaby League (Brooke Ginsberg, Kennedy Crane, Maya Salerno), the Lollipop Guild (Noel Peppin, Jonathan Sumski, Danny Paternina), and an ensemble of Centenary students and local performers.

Director and choreographer Michael Restaino, currently Manager of Creative Production Integrity at RWS Global and founder of Michael Anthony Theatrical, returns to Centenary after directing Rock of Ages and Grease during the summer season. His leadership extends to The Actors Studio of New Jersey, where he focuses on inclusivity, artistic innovation, and mentorship for emerging talent.

Performance Schedule and Tickets

Performances will take place Thursdays, December 4 and 11 at 7:00 p.m.; Fridays, November 28 and December 5 and 12 at 8:00 p.m.; Saturdays, November 29 and December 6 and 13 at 8:00 p.m.; and Sundays, November 30 and December 7 and 14 at 2:00 p.m. Special additional matinees will be held on November 28 (2:00 p.m.), December 3 and 10 (2:00 p.m.), December 6 (2:00 p.m.), and December 9 (10:00 a.m., for school groups).

Tickets range from $27.50–$32.50, with discounts for seniors, students, and children under 12. A preview matinee on November 28 will include a special offer for Hackettstown residents with proof of address. Tickets may be purchased at centenarystageco.org or by calling (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00–5:00 p.m. and two hours prior to performances.