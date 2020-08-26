Catalyst Quartet Performs at the LOT OF STRINGS MUSIC FESTIVAL at The Morris Museum

Catalyst Quartet will perform Thursday, September 3.

Catalyst Quartet will perform at the Lot of Strings Music Festival at The Morris Museum, Thursday, September 3 with Bach's Goldberg Variations and Phillip Glass's String Quartet No. 3 Mishima.

The young, primarily Latinx foursome is composed of Violinists Jesse Montgomery and Karla Donehew-Perez, Paul Laraia on Viola and Cellist Karlos Rodriguez. Catalyst has toured throughout the US and abroad, including Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center and Miami's New World Center.

All performances are at 7:30pm and take place in the museum's upper parking deck,overlooking the hills of Morris County. Enjoy the thrill of live music and a stunning sunset from the comfort of your own socially distant 8'X8' block. Bring your own chair and refreshments and drink in the glorious sounds. Atop the parking deck, each 8'X8' block and accommodate up to two patrons. Patrons may arrive as early as 6:00pm to set up their blocks and enjoy the evening sun. Masks must be worn throughout the evening, except when enjoying refreshments in your own block.

Click here for more information on ordering tickets

See a preview below!

