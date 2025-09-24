Cast Announced for Mary Shelley's FRANKENSTEIN at The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) has announced casting for its first-ever production of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, written by David Catlin. Directed by STNJ Artistic Director Brian B. Crowe, the production will run October 22 – November 16, 2025, at the F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre on the Drew University campus.

In Catlin’s meta-gothic adaptation, Mary Shelley herself enters the story, weaving her own life and relationships into the haunting tale of Victor Frankenstein and his Creature. The play explores themes of imagination, morality, and creation, blending Shelley’s personal passions with her legendary novel.

The cast is led by Amber Friendly (The Morning Show) as Mary Wollstonecraft Godwin, with Neil Redfield (The Gilded Age) as Dr. John Polidori, Brooke Turner as Claire Clairmont, and Jay Wade as Lord Byron and the Creature. Sean-Michael Wilkinson (American Horror Story: 1984) plays Percy Bysshe Shelley and Victor Frankenstein.

The creative team includes Sarah Beth Hall (set design), Yao Chen (costume design), Andrew Hungerford (lighting design), Ariana Cardoza (sound design), Rocio Mendez (intimacy and fight direction), and Julie Foh (vocal and dialect coach). Jackie Mariani serves as production stage manager, with Alayna Domboski and Keys Newell as assistant stage managers.

Throughout the run, STNJ will host special events including Pay-What-You-Can performances, pre-show talks, post-show symposiums, accessible performances with closed captioning and audio description, and festive gatherings such as The Monster Mash on October 31. Full details are available at ShakespeareNJ.org.