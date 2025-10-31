Carolyn Dorfman Dance To Return To The Morris Museum

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Carolyn Dorfman Dance will returns to be in residence at the Morris Museum from December 2-8 with a public performance at the Bickford Theatre on Sunday, December 7, at 3:00 in Dances of Hope, a celebration of community that features a sneak preview of the newest addition to the Legacy Project, The Hero Within: Max Heller, Mary Mills and Miracles.

It will be an unforgettable program, offering a captivating perspective of the remarkable works of artistic director Carolyn Dorfman. Through The Legacy Project, Carolyn honors her Jewish legacy, its trials and tribulations, its uniqueness and its commonality across cultures. As a child of Holocaust survivors, she explores her heritage through dance and explores the rich tapestry of human experience.

Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Mayne Mentshn (My People), the Company performs selections from Act 1: The Klezmer Sketch and Act II: The American Dream, and she offers her triumphant and joyous Waves. The Hero Within: Max Heller, Mary Mills and Miracles tells a story through dance that you will not forget as it joins a repertory that has been celebrated by audiences and critics around the world.

In the week leading up to the December 7th performance, Carolyn Dorfman Dance will be in residence at the Morris Museum. On Tuesday, December 2, there will be an open rehearsal for Morris Museum Members and on Saturday, December 6, there will be a movement class. The final performance for this year's residency will be a student matinee for schools at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 8th. For more information about the school performance, call the Education Department at 973-971-3714. The other programs are managed through the box office.

The dancers at the Bickford Theatre will include Kayleigh Bowen, Tyler Choquette, Dominique Dobransky, Hannah Gross, Maiko Harada, Brandon Jones, Jacob Kurihara, Aanyse Pettiford-Chandler, Charles Scheland, and Jared Stern.

Dances of Hope celebrates life, love, and the enduring power of dance - all brought to life by the exceptional dancers of Carolyn Dorfman Dance. Secure your seats now and be part of this touching and humorous experience. Tickets for the public performance on December 7 are only $33.00 and museum members save $5.00 (tickets include a $3.00 handling fee). Students are only $18.00.