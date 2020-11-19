Cabaret Artist Richard Catenacci Sings for LifeTies Virtual Performance Raising Money for LGBTQ+ Youth

Cabaret singer and Ringoes, NJ resident, Richard Catenacci, is returning to the cabaret stage for a virtual concert that benefits LGBTQ youth in need. Proceeds from the virtual cabaret benefit LifeTies, the Ewing, NJ based non-profit that provides quality care and services to youth in crisis due to sexual orientation, gender, abuse, neglect, homelessness and/or various health issues including HIV, AIDS, Diabetes and Lupus.

The cabaret, which celebrates Richard's birthday, was filmed before a small, invited audience at Bucks County Playhouse this past weekend. It is streaming via Vimeo and is available on LifeTies Facebook page or by clicking here (https://vimeo.com/480934721). The concert is available for viewing online starting November 18. Catenacci currently serves as Vice President of the LifeTies Board of Directors.

While serving as an attorney for more than four decades, Catenacci, also made a name for himself as a performer on cabaret stages throughout the region - including regularly at New Hope's famous Cabaret at Odette's. The virtual event continues a tradition celebrating his birthday by presenting a concert and giving the proceeds to charity. Viewers may donate directly to the charity by visiting www.LifeTies.org/donate.

"The birthday cabaret with Bob Egan is a 30-year tradition," says Catenacci. "We have been fortunate to be able to perform it live - including my 60th celebration at Rainbow and Stars in New York City. During these socially distanced, Covid times Bucks County Playhouse offered me the opportunity to take our annual celebration to a virtual world - and reach a wider audience. I hope that viewers will watch and learn about the happiness of my gay life through song. I relive the 'Jacques Brel' anthem from my Greenwich Village years, and I sing about why all "is alive and well and living" in my "Neverland" of New Hope, PA and so much more. My passion for music is matched by my passion for assisting the LGBTQ youth in crisis through LifeTies. So, I invite you to take someone you love to our virtual Cabaret and please remember to donate my "birthday gift" to my "kids."

Founded in 1991, LifeTies opened Rainbow House, the first group home in the nation for adolescents with HIV/AIDS and their children. At that time, young women and their children were in great need of housing and care due to an unprecedented increase of pregnant young girls infected with HIV/AIDS as a result of unprotected sex. In 2009, Rainbow House expanded its services to include medically fragile young women with Lupus, Diabetes, Asthma, and other chronic health conditions. In 2013, in effort to service an even greater population of youth in New Jersey, Rainbow House expanded its services to also include: pregnant/parenting youth, and youth with emotional/behavioral challenges.

