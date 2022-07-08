Big Idea Committee, Founded By Local South Jersey And Philly Moms, Perform New Music From Debut Album At Rancocas Woods Farmers Market

Big Idea Committee, co-created by veteran professional performers Christine Petrini (Burlington County, NJ) and Melissa Brun (Chester County, PA), blends musical theatre vocals and live cello instrumentals to create an interactive and theatrical experience for kids ages 3-8.

Petrini and Brun, who have been celebrated by families for creating unique immersive musical theatre experiences, will perform live for free at the Rancocas Woods Farmers Market.

Big Idea Committee released their first ever full-length self-titled album on June 17, 2022. Creative collaborators Christine Petrini (songwriter/vocals) and Melissa Brun (songwriter/cello/vocals), along with the charming and dapper Karl the Cello, invite families to join the committee and see what's on the agenda. At Big Idea Committee performances, guests can experience immersive and interactive musical theatre that includes imaginative play, kindness, lessons on conflict resolution, movement, and original, live songs performed by Petrini, Brun, and Karl.