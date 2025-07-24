BergenPAC's Performing Arts School to Present SHREK THE MUSICAL This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bergen Performing Arts Center’s Performing Arts School (PAS) will bring Shrek The Musical to life this summer with a trio of performances featuring some of Northern New Jersey’s most promising young performers. The family-friendly musical will be presented on bergenPAC’s Taub Stage on Thursday, July 31 at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, August 2 at 3:00 p.m., and Sunday, August 3 at 3:00 p.m.

A highlight of bergenPAC’s annual Summer Musical Program, Shrek The Musical features a cast of students aged 8–25 who have undergone intensive professional training. The program, now in its 14th year, has launched the careers of many alumni, including Golden Globe winner Rachel Zegler.

Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks animated film, the Tony Award-winning musical features an uplifting book by David Lindsay-Abaire and a spirited score by Jeanine Tesori (Caroline, or Change; Thoroughly Modern Millie). The production is directed by Alexander R. Diaz, with choreography by Kirsten Lane and musical direction by Glenn Gordon.

“I am thrilled to return to the director's chair and collaborate with such an amazing creative team and cast to inspire the next generation of performers,” said Diaz. “It has been an incredible journey to witness BergenPAC's Performing Arts School summer musical program evolve into the powerhouse it is today.”

Ticket Information

Performance Dates:

Thursday, July 31 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 2 at 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 3 at 3:00 p.m.

Ticket Prices: $25, $40, $50, $60

Venue: bergenPAC, 30 North Van Brunt Street, Englewood, NJ

Tickets are available at www.bergenpac.org/events or by calling the box office at 201-227-1030.