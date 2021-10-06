Bergen Performing Arts Center Presents WIZARDS OF WINTER

The Wizards of Winter are coming back to bergenPAC with their seasonal favorite holiday rock opera on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

The Wizards of Winter present a holiday rock event for the whole family featuring former members of classic rock bands like The Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Def Leppard, The Irish Tenors Rainbow, Blue Oyster Cult and Alice Cooper Band.

The group's holiday rock opera, The Christmas Dream, is based around the music of their self-titled CD and their albums The Magic of Winter and A Christmas Dream. This 12-member ensemble boasts soaring vocal harmonies, precision string instrumentation, powerful percussion and stunning keyboard work, layered around a rich storyboard that evokes December's past!

