Bergen County Players Will Kick Off Second Stage Season With Limited Engagement Of ANSWERS

Bergen County Players, one of America's longest-running little theater companies, will kick off its new Second Stage season with a limited engagement of Ernest Thompson's ANSWERS, a duo of hilarious one-act comedies. Under the direction of Matthew Blum, ANSWERS will run November 9th and 10th at the Little Firehouse Theatre in Oradell. Show times will be Saturday at 2pm and Sunday at 7pm. All tickets are $12.00 and can be purchased online at www.bcplayers.org, by calling 201-261-4200 or by visiting the box office at 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell during regular box office hours.

In the first of this collection of short plays, "The Constituent" showcases a curmudgeon meeting his long-time nemesis, his U.S. Senator, with hilarious results. Roy Harry plays Chas Potter, a crotchety old New England Yankee who likes to write insulting letters to public figures, especially a certain United States Senator from Maine . Needless to say, Senator Bill Blane (David Luke) shows up and the two cantankerous codgers have a go at each other.

In "Twinkle, Twinkle," a Southern bored housewife (Charity Kenny) writes a provocative fan letter to her favorite soap opera star (Larry Brustofski) as a lark, only to have him show up at her modest home. When her husband (Eric Jusino) leaves to go bowling, the TV star and housewife settle into a mildly amusing pattern of shifting perceptions.

Playwright Ernest Thompson is one of theater's most talented and prolific writers. He has won an Oscar, a Golden Globe, a Writers Guild Award and a Broadway Drama Guild Award for Best Play. His work has been nominated for a Tony, an Emmy and a British Academy Award. His more than 35 plays have been seen in theaters around the world. The most enduring, "On Golden Pond," has been translated into 30 languages, Arabic the newest, and played in more than 40 countries on six continents.

Matthew Blum of Hackensack makes his directorial debut at the Little Firehouse Theater with ANSWERS. In addition to directing a series of successful workshop productions at BCP, Matt directed an original production of The Army Dance for The Players Guild of Leonia in 2018. In addition, Matt has appeared onstage in numerous productions including "The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940," "Cabaret," and "Guys and Dolls," among others.

The talented cast of ANSWERS includes David Luke of Oakland as Senator Bill Blane, Roy Harry of Upper Saddle River as Chas Potter, Charity Kenny of Orangeburg, NY as Andrea Jackson, Eric Jusino of Carlstadt as Bo Jackson and Larry Brustofski of Oakland as Ted Talbot.

The production team is comprised of Matthew Blum of Hackensack (Director), Joanna and Alan Shoup of Bergenfield (Producers), Joanne Misha of Montvale (Assistant to the Director), Debbie Zika of Hillsdale (Stage Manager), Allan Seward of Bardonia, NY (Lighting Designer), Julie Steckler-Kopil of Suffern, NY (Lighting Operator), Tim Larsen of Hackensack (Sound Designer), Aura Caicedo of Newark (Sound Operator), Lynne Lupfer of Tenafly and Aura Caicedo (Decor), David Arts of Wyckoff (Fight Choreographer), Maureen Mulvihill of Edgeater and Maurene Laffey of Dumont (Costumes), Maurene Laffey (Make-up), and Barbra Murtha of Allendale and Anne Powers of Ramsey (Properties).

Upcoming Second Stage productions include "Love Letters" (April 4th and 5th), and "Central Park West" (June 4th thru the 7th).

TICKET AND SCHEDULE INFORMATION

· All performances take place at The Little Firehouse Theatre at 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, home to the Bergen County Players since 1949. Performance times are Saturday at 2pm, and Sunday at 7pm.

· Tickets for ANSWERS are $12 for all performances, and can be purchased online at www.bcplayers.org, by calling 201-261-4200 or by visiting the box office at 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell during regular box office hours. Visa, Master Card, and American Express are accepted.

· Those interested in Group Sales or benefit theater parties can call (201) 261-4200 (option #6)

· BCP offers seating to accommodate patrons who are mobility impaired and can transfer from a wheelchair. These seats can be purchased by calling the box office at 201-261-4200 and will be released for public sale two weeks prior to performance.

· Parking is free for our patrons at the Park Avenue municipal lot, across the street, one-half block north of the theater, as well as street parking on Kinderkamack Road and various side streets, all within easy walking distance.

Further information can be found at www.bcplayers.org.





