Axelrod Performing Arts Center is Under New Leadership

The Axelrod Performing Arts Center, the Jersey Shore’s fastest-growing professional theater, has announced some changes in its key management structure. Upon the November retirement of founding CEO Jess Levy, Andrew DePrisco has been promoted to Executive Artistic Director, assuming both the executive and artistic leadership of the organization. DePrisco joined the Axelrod Performing Arts Center as Artistic Director in 2015.

During DePrisco’s first 10 years, the Axelrod transitioned to a professional equity regional theater and is now recognized as one of the leading professional theaters in the state. Recent productions of Sunday in the Park with George and The Bridges of Madison County, cast with Broadway leads, garnered national attention.

“The Axelrod’s growth over the past decade has been remarkable from both an organizational perspective and an artistic one,” said DePrisco. “In 2016 we took the giant leap of producing only professional theater, and we have welcomed many Broadway directors, choreographers and designers into our creative teams and cast many of New York and New Jersey’s finest theater performers on our stage. Our goal is to give our audiences more than they expect at the most economical prices possible. We are thrilled when audience members compare our shows favorably with the Broadway original. Our venue is intimate, comfortable and conveniently located in Ocean Township.”

Under Levy’s tenure, the Axelrod transformed from a small community arts venue to a widely respected organization. He oversaw the institution’s conversion into a professional not-for-profit theater company and spearheaded the 2024 expansion in the Bell Theater space at Bell Works in Holmdel.

“It has been an honor to witness the Axelrod Performing Arts Center grow and flourish over these past two decades,” said Levy. “I am confident that Andrew DePrisco’s leadership will open new doors of opportunity and continue our mission of bringing artistic excellence to our community. Andrew’s approach to programming and remarkable ability to attract top-tier talent has elevated APAC’s profile, making it a vibrant hub for artists, audiences and the broader community.”

DePrisco has led the expansion of programming in Bell Theater. In the first six months of operation, Bell Theater produced Joe Grushecky’s new musical East Carson Street, a highly successful run of Million Dollar Quartet and about 30 concerts and comedy nights.

“Bell Theater at Bell Works is a dream come true for us…to produce professional musicals, plays and concerts all year in this state-of-the-art theater,” said DePrisco. “This historic building—originally Bell Labs—is fast becoming one of New Jersey’s hottest social meeting places, and now we have brought live entertainment, music and theater to this one-of-a-kind venue.”

Joining the Axelrod staff as its new Development Director is Angela Kluwin, whose nonprofit advancement background includes George Street Playhouse, Two River Theater and PennPAC. Her professional experience in marketing and sales included time at The New York Times and New York University

“It’s been such a pleasure getting to connect with Axelrod’s board and giving community,” Kluwin said. “I’m eager to build on the legacy of this institution and help this team create vibrant relationships with the arts-loving community of Monmouth County and beyond.”

Hailing from Two River Theater, Hannah Walker has joined the Axelrod team as its Marketing Director, having worked at the Red Bank theater for seven years in its marketing department promoting community outreach programs, main-stage shows and special events. A New Jersey native, she has a background in government communications and journalism.

“I’m so excited to be joining Axelrod during this incredible time of growth and artistic ambition,” Walker said. “As an admirer of all that the incredible team has accomplished over recent years, I’m eager to share this gem of a performing arts organization with an even broader range of audiences. It’s a really exciting time to be a part of APAC.”

Established as a 501c (3) non-profit organization in 2010, the Axelrod is also actively seeking additions to its Board of Directors and Sponsorship family. The arts center is committed to furthering its reach in Monmouth County and becoming a vital home for arts education and celebration in New Jersey. Those interested can reach out to info@axelrodartscenter.org.

